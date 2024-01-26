The astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what will lie ahead for each Zodiac sign. These are the Prodigy Child horoscopes for January 26.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Stop worrying so much about money, Constantly thinking about it will only destabilize you more, better look for activities that give you joy, like practicing your favorite sport, you need to improve your energy.

Taurus

They may feel like acting impulsively, Be careful, that could affect your environment, your loved ones must be your priority, do not hurt those who are next to you.

Gemini

Be careful when you are going to speak, do not be reckless, especially if these are important conversations, stay focused, there is no point telling anecdotes or remembering people from the past.

Cancer

If you want to strengthen your finances you have to manage well, Stop fantasizing, even if there are incredible proposals, you have to focus on what is really possible, keep your feet on the ground and don't rush.

Leo

They could feel strong doubts regarding their professional life, Remember that you cannot control everything, there is no point in getting stressed, stay calm and be very clear about your objectives.

Virgo

You might feel like going somewhere far away to clear your mind, but remember that sometimes the answers you are looking for are within you, open your heart, the truth cannot be seen or touched, but it is what you need.

Pound

All kinds of people will come into your life, Some will test your patience, but you must learn to be tolerant and respect differences.

Scorpion

Today they must assume a leadership role, You may find rebellion in your environment, but you must exercise your authority with good ideas, trust your experience.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what's in store for each zodiac sign today. Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Sagittarius

A problem at home could interrupt your plans to have a good time, but it will allow you to learn an important lesson, keep a positive attitude, that will allow you to face any challenge.

Capricorn

They might feel like being more independent, but There are commitments that have to be fulfilled, Before making a major investment or expense, consider the interests of your partner or business partner, acting recklessly could cause a problem.

Aquarium

Seek to connect with people beyond your inner circle, This will allow you to find inner peace, especially if you have felt a lot of stress at home, but do not reveal your problems to unknown people, it could cause problems.

Pisces

There are insecure people around you who could change your plans. Mental confusion could make it difficult to concentrate; when you feel upset, do an activity you enjoy or exercise.