He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for January 19.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They should take advantage of the day to carry out the ideas they have in the economic field. The day is ideal to encourage yourself to embark on new paths in that regard.

Taurus

Taurus people They will feel well affirmed in all areas. The position of the stars will give this sign a very strong confidence that they can use to grow in each of the aspects.

Gemini

Gemini people They will have their perception sharpened throughout this Friday. This ability will allow you to anticipate the intentions of those who approach you and not get carried away by appearances.

Cancer

Cancer people They will face opportunities for important changes on this day. With the support of loved ones, this sign will be able to take these new paths and boost their growth.

Leo

Leo people They have important changes ahead of them professionally. The key will be not to resist or suffer them, but to accept what is changing and adapt as quickly as possible to your new reality.

The prodigy child's horoscopes for today Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Virgo

Virgo people They must be open to the unforeseen. Even if everything is planned in detail, life can surprise with unexpected events and you have to be prepared for that.

Pound

Libra people You will feel that instincts are very present on this day. During this day, the ideal thing for this sign will be to give in to pleasure and be encouraged to try new things.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will have a challenging day in the love sphere. For both those who are in a relationship or single, it is best to avoid putting too much pressure and ensuring that the bond follows its natural course.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will be looking to break the routine. The position of the stars will motivate this sign to look for a change to the tasks of daily life that revitalizes them.

Capricorn

Capricorn people You will receive opportunities that will allow you to grow and make positive changes in your life. The important thing in this case is to be open to these possibilities and pay attention to the advice of loved ones.

Aquarium

Aquarius people You might face some discord at home. In this scenario, the best thing for this sign will be to come forward and speak before making any changes to avoid a conflict.

Pisces

Pisces people They should try to be moving and very active this Friday. Any change that is made to get out of the monotony of routine will be well received.