He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for January 17.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will feel the impulse to leave the imposed norms and transcend on their own. On this path, this sign will encounter all kinds of resistance and must find a way to overcome them.

Taurus

Taurus people They should focus on their inner well-being and recovering energy. It is a good time to avoid anything that involves great external demands.

Gemini

Gemini people They will be seen at social events that can be very fruitful. However, in order to meet people and integrate well into different groups, this sign must put aside its prejudices.

Cancer

Cancer people They will face new challenges in the workplace. During this Wednesday, the focus must be on overcoming them and growing in that aspect, whatever the cost.

Leo

Leo people They must be careful with the way they treat others and it will be essential that they do not try to impose their vision. Leisure activities that function as an escape from routine will be the key to well-being.

Virgo

Virgo people They face a scenario in which they could encounter obstacles and doubts in different aspects of life. Given this, this sign must work internally to overcome them.

Pound

Libra people They will be involved in arguments over household issues. The position of the stars invites this sign not to be overwhelmed by imposed rules and to make its truth heard.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They should prioritize having a good rest when they are not at work or studying. Not sleeping well and overexertion is affecting your quality of life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They may experience some doubts regarding their virtues. However, it is time to let them shine, as they will open the way to success.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They may feel especially bothered by some family conflicts. In this context, it will be vital not to take it out on people who are not responsible for this and always look at what can be improved in their attitude.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will have the opportunity to have a deep connection with their environment. It's time to leave the bad moments behind and build new experiences through interaction.

Pisces

Pisces people They have to be patient and be careful when managing their money. This is not the time for big expenses or impulsive purchases, but rather to build financial strength over time.