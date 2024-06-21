Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are lThe Prodigy Child horoscopes for Friday, June 21.

According to the criteria of

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

They have to put their feet on the ground and not base their plans on fantasies, Don’t waste your time and energy on what you know is not possible. Today you will face additional responsibilities, use the lessons of the past to know what to do.

Taurus

Be careful about revealing your secrets. At night, you will feel more empathetic. Something that has to do with the foreigner will be resolved in your favor.

Gemini

They could have conflicts with the people around them, so it is best not to touch on sensitive topics for now. At night, They will know how to choose which commercial operations are best for them.

Cancer

If you feel discomfort such as swelling in the morning, it is time to follow a detoxifying diet and stay well hydrated. In love, They have to accept their partner as they are if they want to strengthen their relationship.

Leo

In love, You could idealize a relationship for fear of being alone, reflect and be honest with yourself. At the end of the day, relax and stop worrying.

Virgo

Take care of your home from negative energies, there are people who pretend to be something but are envious of you, so for now do not receive guests. They will receive a compliment from a friend that will make them happy.

Pound

Stop overthinking, that will only affect you, forget about negative thoughts, do a meditation and relax. Someone in your family will need your support and they will know what to do.

The prodigy child’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Scorpion

If you are going through a bad economic streak, don’t look for easy solutions, that will only make everything worse. At the end of the day they will know how to express themselves correctly.

Sagittarius

You will make decisions that your family will not approve of, but don’t let that change your way of thinking, you have to trust yourself. They will be able to establish an economic base that will allow them to face future challenges.

Capricorn

Today your energies will be low, be careful with your surroundings. Towards the evening, you will realize that you have what it takes to move forward towards your goals and you will be able to enjoy a good time with someone special.

Aquarium

Risky projects will come to you, It is best not to trust people you have just met. At night you will feel melancholy, remedy this by resting.

Pisces

Don’t let negative reviews make you doubt your achievements, Only you know everything you have had to go through to get to where you are. Organize an outing with your friends, you will stand out and recharge your energy.