He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for February 9.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will face some economic problems. In this scenario, it is best to talk about the issue with people close to you. This could help get a solution.

Taurus

Taurus people They will experience sudden desires for change and may be tempted to make sudden changes. However, it will be important not to rush and meditate in depth on each movement.

Gemini

Gemini people They must lose the fear of strong changes and the new things that life brings. It's time to stop looking at the past and launch yourself with confidence into the future.

Cancer

Cancer people They have to try not to be affected by all the external noise. Regardless of what is happening around them, this sign must give priority to resolving their internal conflicts.

Leo

Leo people They must go in search of stability and determine a series of priorities and objectives that do not change in the short term. Among its benefits, this will bring advances in the field of love.

The astrologer, famous for his accurate predictions, shares what's in store for each zodiac sign today. See also Venezuela, with signs of recovery: growth would be 8.6 percent Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Virgo

Virgo people They will feel the need to escape from routine. Although it is not possible through a trip, the astrological panorama invites this sign to look for alternatives to get out of the monotony.

Pound

Libra people They could meet someone special in the field of love. However, it will be important not to act impulsively and not to rush into decisions.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They must be careful about external influences that may affect the well-being of their home. This sign will have to take refuge in their loved ones and foster union with them.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will suffer the interruption of a moment of leisure due to external interference. In this scenario, this sign must try not to lose calm and look for solutions.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will have to avoid impulsive decisions in the financial field. In that sense, it is best not to get involved in betting or games of chance.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They must stay on their path. Although some family issues can throw this sign off axis, not losing your cool or deviating from your path should be the priority.

Pisces

Pisces people They will have to face external noises and upset people in their daily lives. To stay on track and not receive an extra dose of stress, this sign will have to do everything possible to ignore that influence.