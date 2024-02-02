He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for February 2.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will have to focus on managing their emotions. During this Friday, reflection and introspection should be the norm to let go of issues from the past.

Taurus

Taurus people They will have the opportunity to connect with the people around them and strengthen ties. In this scenario, this sign will notice the influence that their good actions have on others.

Gemini

Gemini people They will have to make a series of adjustments to their routine to improve their performance in various aspects. The position of the stars invites this sign to put effort into all their tasks.

Cancer

Cancer people They will benefit from your ability to express yourself. The possibility of showing themselves fully will give this sign deep connections and great moments with their affections.

Leo

Leo people They will achieve an achievement that they have longed for and will feel very satisfied. In this context, this sign should celebrate with its affections and remember who supported it along the way.

Virgo

Virgo people They will surround themselves with people whom they value intellectually. This will give this sign the possibility of growing in that sense and having exchanges that will enrich it.

Pound

Libra people They will attract prosperity. Throughout Friday, this sign could receive extremely interesting offers both in the workplace and in terms of their own investments.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will attract a lot of trust and expectation from other people. During the day, this sign should take advantage of its virtues to show itself and stand out from the rest.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people You will experience very powerful mental clarity. This will come with the desire to leave past conflicts behind and focus fully on the future.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will have a lot of movement in the field of friendship. Friday will be full of invitations and opportunities for this sign to have fun and develop naturally.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will have to give their all to reach the position they aspire to. If things get difficult along the way, it is important not to give up and lean on your affections to regain energy.

Pisces

Pisces people They will feel the deep desire to grow in the intellectual field. The beginning of a new career can serve as a good path that will help this sign in its personal fulfillment.