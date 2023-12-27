He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for December 27.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will find refuge at home. Faced with the adversities of everyday life, family and loved ones will provide what is necessary to comfort this sign and not let it fall.

Taurus

Taurus people They will feel that they have things to tell. Surrounding yourself with affection will be the best decision to bring out from within you what you need to say and do it with total confidence and peace.

Gemini

Gemini people They must focus on financial intelligence during today's session. Despite the tempting opportunities that arise, prudence and analysis will be the best tools for this sign.

Cancer

Cancer people They will be able to venture into new projects and ideas. Directing energy to points not yet explored will bring a lot of satisfaction and well-being to this sign.

Leo

Leo people They will feel that today pending accounts are closed. The position of the stars invites us to conclude and forgive events that occurred in the distant past and that still had emotional repercussions.

The astrologer shares what lies ahead for each zodiac sign today Photo: YouTube / Child Prodigy

Virgo

Virgo people They have to commit to the future and focus on it. Surrounding yourself with the right people will be the key to making dreams become achievable and possible.

Pound

Libra people They will feel the support of their trusted people in the workplace. Based on solid performance and, especially, good behavior, this sign will be able to grow and be noticed in that space.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will have the opportunity to apply the knowledge obtained during their latest experiences. This wisdom will be useful to make decisions in the face of new challenges.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They face a panorama that invites them to free themselves from what holds them back. After that liberation, this sign will see that a world of new possibilities presents itself.

Capricorn

Capricorn people You will feel more comfortable sharing your experiences with loved ones. During Wednesday, this sign will be open and receptive to others pampering them and making them feel good.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will be lucid to focus on the details and do everything they must undertake in the best way. In that context, it is a good idea to address pending activities.

Pisces

Pisces people You will feel your creativity flowing like never before. In this situation, they must get rid of their shyness and fear and let out everything that comes from within them.