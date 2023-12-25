He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for December 25.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will feel contained and motivated by the words they receive from their loved ones. On what will be a very passionate Christmas day, you have to be careful not to talk too much.

Taurus

Taurus people They will face all kinds of challenges throughout this day. In this context, this sign should try not to go into shock so much, but rather to make its movements intelligently.

Gemini

Gemini people They will experience important proposals in the field of love, regardless of whether it is someone single or in a relationship. Faced with them, the fundamental thing will be not to let yourself be overwhelmed and to consider the options in depth.

Cancer

Cancer people They will be surrounded by conflict during this beginning of the week. The priority for this sign should be to stay calm and try to make everything fall into place, avoiding fights.

Leo

Leo people They will have to focus on renewal and relating to new people. With that objective in mind, any place and area is conducive to advancing in the creation of new links.

Virgo

Virgo people They will face very important hours in the workplace. Despite the pressures that may weigh on this sign, it will be essential to remain calm and not reveal nerves or tension.

Pound

Libra people They have the opportunity to confront those who are causing them harm. It's time to be noticed and not let yourself be overwhelmed by others.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will have to do a review of the financial aspect. Christmas and the end of the year are presented as a good opportunity to take stock and have clear accounts.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They have a favorable astrological outlook regarding love. The position of the stars indicates a good level of chemistry and passion with the couple. However, you have to be careful with discussions.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They may have trouble concentrating during this day. The best remedy for that situation is to find a way to relax and reflect internally on all aspects of life.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will feel loose in the love sphere. That confidence can be accompanied by an interest in someone new who will appear in your environment.

Pisces

Pisces people You will experience a busy day at home. In this context, although difficult, it will be necessary to find your own space to have some silence and peace.