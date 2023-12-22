He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for December 22.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people You will feel that prosperity runs deep into your life. From that sensation, they will be able to connect with their surroundings and offer all their generosity to their loved ones. The day is ideal for sharing moments.

Taurus

Taurus people They will face an ideal scenario to reveal their essence. The position of the stars encourages this sign to show the best of itself, which will undoubtedly be valued in all spaces and especially in the field of friendship.

Gemini

Gemini people They should remember to take a minute before each decision. The end of the week invites you to relax and connect with your own needs for the festive season.

Cancer

Cancer people They will have the opportunity to foster great connections with their environment. During the day, this sign will be able to strengthen its ties and even meet people who may be important in its life.

Leo

Leo people They will begin to receive recognition for the work they did for so long. The astrological scenario presents this sign with the possibility of enjoying the fruits of what has been harvested, especially in the workplace.

Virgo

Virgo people They will benefit significantly from an internal trip. Seeking inner renewal and connection with the environment during this day will bring new knowledge and a lot of well-being.

Pound

Libra people They will be renewed from the physical connection with another person. Whether they are in a stable relationship or not, those of this sign will be able to indulge in unlimited enjoyment.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They have before them an ideal context for love. During this Friday, connections will flourish and everything is presented in the best way to advance in the creation and strengthening of ties.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They should focus on maintaining a detailed routine focused on their needs. Efficiently distributed effort will be the key to success and everything you want.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will be able to show all their essence without hesitation. Throughout this day, there will be opportunities to shine and for this sign to stand out for its virtues.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will feel extremely connected to their home and their ties. The family will be a great support point for everything this sign wants to undertake and achieve.

Pisces

Pisces people It will grow from communication with others. Conversations with loved ones and colleagues will enrich those of this sign from different aspects.