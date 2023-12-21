He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for December 21.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will go out to look for new projects and adventures with great confidence. That energy that this sign feels will be the fuel to dare and not back down from whatever you undertake.

Taurus

Taurus people They must leave behind the conflicts of the past. Through their inner strength, they will be able to build a strength that will lead them to great things and make them unstoppable.

Gemini

Gemini people They will have a great time when it comes to interactions with other people. Finding common goals and tastes will favor the affinity of this sign with its close groups.

Cancer

Cancer people They will feel that circumstances are in their favor. During this day, they will have the opportunity to favorably resolve the challenges that arise.

Leo

Leo people They will be full of confidence during Thursday. This security will help them when interacting with people, especially in the field of knowledge. These links will be fruitful in intellectual terms.

Virgo

Virgo people They will experience a very marked feeling of looseness. From this, they will be able to function naturally in all their areas and will have no problems standing out.

Pound

Libra people There will be intense hours when it comes to love, which will be the topic that gets practically all the attention. Before making any decision, this sign should remember to ask for advice and consult loved ones.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will experience an energy that will serve as an extra impulse to achieve what they want. The position of the stars present a good astrological panorama for this sign to advance with its business ideas.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will have the desire to focus on their own enjoyment. It will be important to give space to that impulse, trying not to neglect relationships with the environment.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They face a favorable panorama for carrying out home renovations. This sign is at the right time to get rid of what it doesn't use and make changes to spaces.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will be surrounded by success during this day. This will focus mainly on communication and this sign's ability with words.

Pisces

Pisces people They will feel comfortable taking risks today. The outlook drives this sign to seek new opportunities and dare to do something new, especially in the field of business.