Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for December 18.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries



What you are going to experience this Monday in spiritual matters will take you a little out of orbit. However, it is better that you stay calm and explore all those mysteries that will appear in his life.

Taurus

From now on you and your partner will get along better, since you will respect each other's space and give each other freedom. Consequently, you will feel that both friendship and love will play a good role in your environment.

Gemini

He has a dream in mind that he has not been able to fulfill., but fortunately today you will come across someone willing to help you. He will receive all kinds of good opportunities, especially in the workplace.

Cancer

The stars' recommendation for this start of the week is that you take a romantic excursion with your partner, as it is a good opportunity to connect again. If you are not in a relationship, you will meet someone who will make your hair stand on end..

Leo

It's a good time to let the positivity flow and a perfect way is to listen to the music you like. On the other hand, she will be more sentimental than ever, so her interpersonal relationships will improve.

Virgo

In case you are single, You must stay ready because you will find someone who will love you From the first moment. Don't let past disappointments stop you from falling in love again.

Pound

The best thing you can do at the beginning of the week is to take care of your health, Remember that it is your greatest possession and if you don't take care of it no one else will.. Include plenty of water in your diet.

Scorpio

It is very likely that this Monday you will be invited to do things that you are not used to. For example, acting in a short film or interacting a little with the artistic world. Don't waste it.

Sagittarius

It is important that within your family there is understanding and a lot of empathy. As long as all members apply it, communication between you will flow better. Be respectful.

Capricorn

Remember that the type of people you surround yourself with says a lot about you, so stay next to those who bring you positive things and inspire you to be better in all aspects.

Aquarium

Today He will receive a gift from a woman he loves very much.. She will feel like she has a fairy godmother, since the gift is something she has waited a long time for.

Pisces

A person you greatly admire will offer you a hand, which will cause you to admire him even more. In business, you will begin a personal venture that, over time, will become successful.