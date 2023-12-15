He astrologer Victor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what will lie ahead for each Zodiac sign. These are the Prodigy Child horoscopes for December 13.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of famous people

Aries

They will have to face strong pressure from work and familytake it easy, everything will be resolved favorably, go out to have fun and de-stress, socializing will help you keep your spirits up.

Taurus

They will see results for the effort they have made, they are on the right path. Let your creativity flow in the workplace and you will stand out.

Gemini

You will have to negotiate and you will win in that transaction you have in mind, but do not allow ambition to cloud your vision. Be clear about your goals so you can face the pressureskeep moving forward.

Cancer

The people around them will help them mature. Dare to bet on that special person. In the afternoon, the energy will help you close wounds from the past. Spend time with those you love.

Leo

It will be an intense day, full of activities, they will not have time to be distracted, but at night there will be the opportunity to have a good time with their partner or suitor, give them the time they need so much.

Virgo

They are in a great moment in which Your attractiveness will intensify, which will lead them to awaken passion, but be careful to be possessive. In the afternoon they could receive news that will change their plans.

Pound

Remember everything you have had to go through to get to this moment. In the afternoon foster self-love and accept recognition from othersthat will lead them to open new opportunities.

Scorpion

You have to stop being so hard on yourselves, They must love each other as they are. In the afternoon let yourself be loved by your family and friends, their support will help you renew your energy.

Sagittarius

In the field of money they will know how to negotiate and will fight for their interests. Dense time to get away to clear your mind and open yourself to new opportunities.

Capricorn

Trust your decisions and be firmnew opportunities to make money will come, but let your creativity flow.

Aquarium

Get to work on the pending tasks you have because the end of the cycle is coming. Towards the afternoon your creativity will awaken and it will be important to move towards your dreams.

Pisces

They will learn truths about their friends that they will not like., they will have to decide who stays by their side and who is best removed from their life. It's time to leave the past behind and free your spirit.