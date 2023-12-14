He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are Prodigy Child's horoscopes for December 14.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They will feel the desire to progress in the professional field. That drive will lead them to achieve improvements in that area and continue their growth.

Taurus

Taurus people They must be open to new possibilities and structures. This sign has to remain open to change, which can bring improvements in the quality of life.

Gemini

Gemini people They may have to face unwanted situations, especially in terms of observing their own defects in detail. However, they should do it without fear, since it will contribute a lot to growing as a person.

Cancer

Cancer people They will feel loose in the social sphere. Your skills in this field will favor building relationships and approaching people of interest.

Leo

Leo people They will experience a series of changes, especially in the workplace, during this day. In this scenario, it is important to show the ability to adapt.

The prodigy child's horoscopes for today Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Virgo

Virgo people They have to try not to close themselves off to the arrival of new faces in the love sphere. Despite the doubts, the stars present the ideal scenario to give someone new a chance.

Pound

Libra people They will face great challenges during these hours. In this scenario, it is important to rely on the advice of others and gather as much information as possible before making decisions.

Scorpio

Scorpio people They should try to maintain communication with other people. Open-mindedness and giving space to other ideas has to be the priority for this sign during Thursday.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will be able to enjoy everything they harvested in the short term. Although you should not relax, this sign will receive beneficial opportunities and offers soon.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They may face unexpected changes. In this scenario, the priority must be to maintain a positive attitude that helps adapt to these modifications.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will feel greatly influenced by their environment, especially on a personal level. During the day, this sign will feel able to establish deep connections with loved ones.

Pisces

Pisces people They will have an important role in the social sphere and particularly in groups of friends. Despite the influence it will generate on others, this sign must try not to affect anyone's freedom or decisions.