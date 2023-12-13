He astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for December 13.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Aries people They must try to advance carefully in their goals. Before acting, it will be important to think carefully about each of the movements and avoid unnecessary mistakes.

Taurus

Taurus people They will feel the desire to obtain new knowledge and experiences. Motivated by that desire, this sign should open itself to people from whom it can nourish itself.

Gemini

Gemini people You will feel strongly connected to your emotions during this day. This sign must take advantage of that energy to carry out an internal renewal.

Cancer

Cancer people They will have an unbeatable Wednesday when it comes to love. For both those who are single and those who have a partner, the construction of an important bond is in sight.

Leo

Leo people They should focus on their physical well-being. Good nutrition and exercise should be the keys to feeling good, without thinking so much about appearance.

Virgo

Virgo people They will be able to think about creating something solid in the love field. On the personal side, this sign will shine in each of the spaces where it is displayed, especially in the workplace.

Pound

Libra people They will have to make important decisions, mainly within the family. Furthermore, the dialogue skills of this sign will be the key to unblocking conflicts.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Scorpio

Scorpio people They will feel the desire to express their ideas and have intellectually engaging conversations. With this in mind, it will be vital to rely on the affections with whom you can best converse in this regard.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people They will be able to lay the foundations for future growth. During this day, the stars present an ideal scenario for planning, especially in the economic field.

Capricorn

Capricorn people They will feel motivated by a goal that is on the horizon. This will encourage the search for new links and paths that will nourish this sign of experience.

Aquarium

Aquarius people They will have a Wednesday of reflection. Despite the stimuli and demands that the environment may bring, it is important to give yourself the space to carry out this internal review.

Pisces

Pisces people They will perform best in group activities. During this day, this sign will have the chance to shine and show its virtues in all kinds of areas.