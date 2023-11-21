Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for the week of November 20 to 26.

Dominican Víctor Florencio, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic living in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical artss, is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere also talks about protection rituals and offers his spiritual line.

Aries

It’s time to travel. This activity will allow you to expand your limits and open yourself to introspection. You will come across kind and happy people, who have dedicated their lives to faith.. Enjoy visiting religious centers, such as temples or churches. Immerse yourself in contemplation.

Taurus

Travel is linked to changes and transformations in your life. Enjoy getting to know an iconic place, while letting go of what’s holding you back. If you book a scheduled excursion and plan ahead, you will feel more at ease.

Gemini

His spontaneous and adaptable nature is evident even when he travels. Enjoy not following a pattern and adjusting your itinerary as opportunities present themselves. Enjoy the company of your friends and the people you meet along the way.

Cancer

Beware of gluttony while traveling. While you’ll want to try all the delicacies a new destination has to offer, you need to be cautious with your stomach. Recharge your energy by choosing a paradisiacal beach as your destination.

Leo

He is open to experiencing everything. Whether you choose an adventure full of extreme sports or an urban trip, in which you can get to know the cultural life of the city in depth, Your exploratory spirit allows you to fully enjoy the experience.

Virgo

Take advantage of the trip to create unforgettable family memories. The anecdotes of the moments shared with your loved ones will always accompany you. Although he values ​​his comfort, prioritize sharing with his family.

Pound

Nothing stops you when it comes to getting to know a new destination in depth. His curiosity is awakened by the surprises that a new city offers him. If he doesn’t know the language, make friends to help interpret.

Scorpio

Travel to an unknown destination, too It may be the way to connect with your ancestors. Look for permanent accommodation, to feel comfortable and safe, and go to discover your family roots.

Sagittarius

Traveling fills you with perspective and allows you to recharge. Go to a place where you can visit palaces or places related to royalty. Be grateful and appreciate the affection of the local people, who will make you feel sheltered and welcome.

Capricorn

Commemorate the closing of a cycle with a trip, Even if it’s short, it will be worth it. Take advantage of this opportunity to get away from your routine, recharge your batteries and take a short spiritual retreat.

Aquarium

Traveling has allowed him to meet wonderful people who have left their mark on his life.. The respect she feels for other cultures and the kindness she displays toward strangers have blessed her with dear friends.

Pisces

Take your inquiring spirit deep into the destination you have chosen to travel to. Don’t settle for what is superficial, or what is made only for tourists. Give yourself the opportunity to get to know that city in depth, you will find surprises along the way.