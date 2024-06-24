Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for the week of June 24 to 28.

Dominican Víctor Florencio, who began having visions when he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts, he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

He tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticism, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

The family life of Aries people will be exalted during this week, with a role of hosts in which they will welcome other people into their home with a warm atmosphere. The main challenge will be learning from the past.

Taurus

The Taurus people They will reflect their charm in the warm words and relaxed countenance they will wear throughout the week. Communicating your emotions will be the biggest challenge these days.

Gemini

The financial sector of Gemini people You will obtain unexpected benefits from your alliance with different economic partners, and you will find freedom to strengthen your ties with the rest of the people.

Cancer

Creativity, and passion in love, will bring transcendental emotions to the lives of people. Cancer peoplewho will attract others with the mystery that surrounds their personality.

Leo

The past returns in an unexpected way to the life of Leo peoplebut they must say goodbye to those memories to find once and for all the happiness they long for.

Virgo

The Virgo people They will shine in social gatherings, awakening the attention of others. The luck of your week will have its decisive factor in the emotional support you will find in friends, group therapy sessions or by being part of groups.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign. Photo:Instagram @ninoprodigio Share

Pound

Different people will promote a promotion in public life of Libra peoplewhile positive visualization will play an essential role in cultivating a mindset aimed at success.

Scorpio

The stars will exert a notable influence on the intimate ties of Scorpio people. Motivating optimism, with a good attitude towards life, will be a key step towards emotional strength.

Sagittarius

The Sagittarius people They will receive a valuable gift from people they love, but it will be necessary to put aside material things to achieve happiness. This week, you will be in charge of resolving conflicts with the goal of being reborn and becoming stronger.

Capricorn

During this week, the Capricorn people They must develop healthy relationships, based on respect and empathy. In love, there could be someone nearby with whom it is possible to form something true.

Aquarium

Dedicating time to self-care is one of the challenges you will face this week Aquarius peopleexercising this action both physically and emotionally to maintain a healthy balance.

Pisces

The Pisces people They will experience unforgettable moments, full of magic and pleasure, finding in romance what will keep them going. With self-motivation they will be able to achieve their goals.