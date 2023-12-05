Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child’s horoscopes for the week of December 4 to 8.

Dominican Víctor Florencio, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic living in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical artsis the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned Mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals and offers his spiritual line.

Aries

Aries people could free themselves from sadness. To let go of what darkens your life, do a ritual with an egg, in which you will write your name on the tip and your loved one’s name on the base. You will need to keep it in a wooden box for a week, then throw it in the water and ask to be released.

Taurus

Yeah Your relationship has become intense and you want to attract someone more, you can write your partner’s name seven times in red ink on a piece of paper, then write your own name on top of it. Place this document in a jar with honey and bury it.

Gemini

To take care of your self-esteem, Niño Prodigio recommends taking an apple, dipping it in honey, engraving the name of your loved one on it and putting some cloves on it, while visualizing the attraction. With this ritual you will remove the fear of rejection.

Cancer

Yeah seeks to open emotionally to a personbut your shyness stops you, perform this ritual: Tie three threads of cotton, hemp and silk with seven knots, while doing so mention the name of your love, then insert this tie inside a pillow.

Leo

For Leo people, Niño Prodigio recommends that, if you want to deepen your emotional ties, perform the following ritual: Mix honey and rose oil in a container, then write your loved one’s name on a piece of paper and dip it in the solution. In seven days you will see results.

Virgo

To clarify your thoughts and attract the person of your dreams, this week you should prepare a red bag with aromatic herbs and place it under your pillow at bedtime. This ritual will clarify your thinking while you sleep.

Pound

Libra people who want to establish a connection with someone should take a piece of paper, divide it in two and write their phone number on one side and the person’s name on the other, while repeating “This is the phone with a voice that makes you fall in love,” advises Niño Prodigio.

Scorpio

Scorpio people live a cycle of unstoppable magnetism. To strengthen your bond with someone specific, you should sleep with an object from the other person on your chest.

Sagittarius

It’s time to release harmful emotions and purify your feelings. The ritual that Niño Prodigio recommends consists of placing two photographs, one of him and one of his loved one, one in front of the other and covering them with musk oil and honey, then bathing him with seven sugars. Dedicate it to San Juan de la Conquista and pray.

Capricorn

Experience a renewal of friendships and loves, Strengthen your appeal and your bonds by lighting a pink candle on the ground and saying a prayer to Saint Martha. Raise a handful of dirt to the sky and make your request.

Aquarium

To strengthen your charisma and captivate the people around you, the psychic recommends that you carry three red and three white rose petals near your heart for three days. Then he must place them in a bottle of wine for seven days and water the entrance to his house with the resulting drink. He does this ritual invoking love.

Pisces

You will attract someone with whom you feel an intellectual affinity. To strengthen the relationship, Niño Prodigio indicates that you should place a photo of the person in a jar, along with an intimate garment of yours. For seven nights in a row, he must raise the bottle to the sky and say “May this essence of my love return to me with the person I love,” indicates the psychic.