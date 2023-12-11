Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for the week of December 11 to 15.

Dominican Víctor Florencio, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic living in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical artsis the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned Mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere also talks about protection rituals and offers his spiritual linel.

Aries

Changes and opportunities arise at work. While some of your colleagues may leave the business, you will receive more responsibility and be able to apply for leadership positions. Prepare for a transition.

Taurus

These days you will question beliefs and thoughts that previously seemed absolute to you. He will also take down someone he had idealized from the pedestal.. Analyze these new ideas and emotions thoroughly. Consider therapy.

Gemini

Your source of income could change and you will need to be prepared to be accountable to your partners, leading to new conditions and changes to your agreements. Look for answers beyond the obvious and cultivate authentic relationships.

Cancer

Prioritize working on your physical, emotional and mental well-being, only then will you have clarity about your relationships. If you are dating two people romantically, you will question who is more compatible and suitable for you. Someone close, appears reserved.

Leo

Taking care of your health is very important. This season is perfect to attend a complete medical check-up. Take care of your diet and consume foods rich in calcium to strengthen your bones.

Virgo

These days are ideal to change your look and opt for a fresher and more youthful image. In the family you will have to address pending issuesand, if you have children, it is time to make adjustments in their education.

Pound

You come days focused on home. You need to renew your space, to improve your energy. Whether you rearrange furniture, consider moving, or adjust family roles. Remember, when communicating what you feel and think, be honest.

Scorpio

Focus on what is important to you and your future. If you are going to present an evaluation, write an important report or have pending procedures, this is the ideal time to do it and everything will turn out well. Consider new options to generate income.

Sagittarius

Every story has two versions, don't forget. If you are going to sign a contract, close a deal or accept any agreement, carefully review the clauses and be aware of what you are committing to. If you're asking for a raise, take your time to figure out the amount you're looking for.

Capricorn

Reflect on your beliefs, question where they come from and seek more information. Support your judgment and be open to other points of view. Be receptive, as an important message could manifest in a dream.

Aquarium

Ignore third-party gossip and focus on fixing the situation with the people you care about. If he argued with someone close to him and didn't let him explain, give him the opportunity to tell his side and explain his reasons.

Pisces

A job opportunity will present itself, listen carefully to the proposal and if it does not meet your expectations, start a conversation about it and seek to reach an agreement that benefits you. Choose your friends carefully and be observant.