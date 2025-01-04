In it Darts World Cup of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), held since last December 15 at Alexandra Palace, north of London, the English Luke Littler has made history by winning the world champion title after defeating the Dutch Michael Van Gerwen.

Littler started the match by winning the first four rounds, establishing a distance that Van Gerwen couldn’t come back. Despite the insistence and resilience of the Dutchman, who began to recover after the first break to establish the score at 6-2. Littler did not fail in the last sets, and achieved, with the final 7-3, a historic mark, becoming the youngest world champion in history at 17 years and 348 days.

“Fascinating performance by Luke Littler to win the World Darts Championship. Congratulations Luke on being the youngest World Darts champion in history. An inspiring performance under the pressure of lifting the title. You should be proud of what you achieved tonightnot just for you, but for the entire sport of darts,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on his social networks.

With the crown on his shoulders and a prize of 500,000 pounds (more than 600,000 euros) under his arm, Luke Littler closes a spectacular season in which he has also won the Premier League, the Grand Slam and the finals of the World Series. “Every 17 years a star is born”Van Gerwen celebrated after the match, in recognition of the legend in the making who has taken the world of darts by force.