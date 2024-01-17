Just this Tuesday it was announced that the Portuguese Jose Mourinho I would not continue to lead the Rome of Italy, a surprising decision, after he took the reins in May 2021 and achieved some successes such as obtaining the UEFA Conference League 2021-2022in which he defeated Feyenoord Rotterdam.
The Special One He left his position after three days without being able to know victory in the A seriesas well as the painful elimination in the Italian Cup before the lazio in the quarterfinals. All this led to the owners of the club, the American family Friedkinto make the decision, since they believed that the change was necessary.
And now that the Lusitanian strategist left the Giallorossi bench, his successor was quickly found and he is a legend of The wolf, Daniele De Rossiwho spent practically his entire career at the institution, except for his last years as a professional when he ventured with the Boca Juniors from Argentina.
“After 18 years as a Roma footballer, De Rossi will return to the role of coach and will make his debut on our bench in the championship match against Verona on Saturday afternoon at the Olympic Stadium”the squad reported.
Who will inherit the captain's badge from the historic Francesco Totti, did not hide the emotion and responsibility that comes with being in charge of the club that gave him everything. This is his second team after having coached the SPAL of the Series Bfrom 2022 to 2023, with three wins, six draws and eight losses in 17 matches, which led to his dismissal, although this will be his first test on the top circuit.
“I would like to thank the Friedkin family for having entrusted me with the responsibility of the technical direction of Roma: for my part I do not know any other path than that of application, daily sacrifice and the need to give everything I have inside to face the challenges.” challenges that lie ahead and await us between now and the end of the season. The emotion of being able to sit on our bench is indescribable, everyone knows what Roma means to me. We have no time or choice: being competitive, fighting for our goals and trying to achieve them are the only priorities that my coaching staff and I have given ourselves.”declared the former midfielder after his presentation.
