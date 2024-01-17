José Mourinho is leaving Rome, but Rome is not leaving José Mourinho. This is the video with which The Special One said goodbye through their social networks. ❤️pic.twitter.com/hHeOBmUewK — VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 17, 2024

And now that the Lusitanian strategist left the Giallorossi bench, his successor was quickly found and he is a legend of The wolf, Daniele De Rossiwho spent practically his entire career at the institution, except for his last years as a professional when he ventured with the Boca Juniors from Argentina.

Daniele De Rossi 🐺 pic.twitter.com/G6y6ztodRu — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 16, 2024

Who will inherit the captain's badge from the historic Francesco Totti, did not hide the emotion and responsibility that comes with being in charge of the club that gave him everything. This is his second team after having coached the SPAL of the Series Bfrom 2022 to 2023, with three wins, six draws and eight losses in 17 matches, which led to his dismissal, although this will be his first test on the top circuit.