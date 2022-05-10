The idea of ​​the “little Lukaku” to follow in the footsteps of Haaland, using the German team as a springboard for future ambitions, failed. And so Brobbey returned to Ajax from which he had fled to zero not even a year ago.

The idea of ​​”little Lukaku” to follow in Haaland’s footsteps, using Leipzig as a springboard for future ambitions, failed in a few months. And Brian Brobbey came home. The Dutch footballer, who last summer had chosen to leave Ajax on a free transfer to reach Germany, did not find his natural habitat in the Bundesliga and therefore preferred to get back on track, right in the club that launched him. Dry loan with no redemption option. Then, at the end of the season, he talks about it again. And since it’s time to do it, the idea, as he explains ASis to never leave.

AMBITIONS – In Holland they were ready to bet on Brobbbey. Debut and goal in Eredivise in the match against Fortuna Sittard after just eight minutes of play. In the challenge with Lille in the Europa League he had granted an encore and confirmed the good things that were said about him. A little Lukaku. Powerful, very structured, agile and fast. Ideal for the game of Leipzig. The idea fascinates Brobbey and not a little, who rejects any proposal for renewal and leaves the lancers on a free transfer. Arriving in Germany, with the prospect of playing in a young environment, he realizes that everything has changed. He does not find Nagelsmann, does not mesh with Marsch and his contribution becomes negligible. No goals in 124 ‘, spread over 9 appearances. See also América contemplated signing a Liga MX figure goalkeeper for Memo Ochoa's competition

FUTURE – Behind the front, then. A sensational choice, but not entirely unexpected because from the first weeks following Nagelsmann’s farewell to Leipzig the boy already seemed on the point of retracing his steps precisely because of the change of the coach on the bench. In Holland he finds a training “training ground” like the Eredivise and when it comes to replacing Haller, absent for the Africa Cup, he certainly does not let himself be prayed for. Indeed, in his second experience at Ajax, the 2002 class is scoring continuously, with five goals in nine league appearances, one every 57 minutes, some of which decisive for the title, which is now very close. Enough to dream of staying: “It would be great if Ajax could buy me.” However, this is not a very simple question. Meanwhile, because now the price will be Leipzig, owner of the tag. And then because last summer’s betrayal has not yet been completely forgotten. But who knows that the parable of the prodigal son will not see a new representation in the parts of Amsterdam … See also Rafael Nadal takes the Australian Open crown

