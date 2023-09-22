SINCE 2006 ANDRÉS Manuel López Obrador opted for Claudia Sheinbaum. This year entrusted him with the spokesperson for his campaign as the then PRD candidate for the Presidency.

In that same war room were Manuel Camacho, Marcelo EbrardRicardo Monreal, Jesús Ortega, Jesús Zambrano, Dante DelgadoAlberto Anaya, Octavio Romero Oropeza, Gerardo Fernández Norona. However, López Obrador opted for Claudia.

That is why after 17 years it should not be surprising that the former Head of Government of the CdMx has been anointed as the candidate of Brunette to relieve it. She was and is the person she trusted the most. She couldn’t be any other way.

Now what it is Sheinbaum It is in the construction of his campaign team, not with the tough characters of the current tenant of the National Palace, such as the cases of Jesús Ramírez, Epigmenio Ibarra, Paco Ignacio Taibo, Pablo Gómez, Pedro Miguel, etc., that much has been said who are advising her.

The reality is that there is another group that is not so exalted but is closer to the scientist’s affections, which in fact is the one that has been directly accompanying her in recent years.

Point to the former Secretary of Urban Development, Carlos Ullóa; to the Secretary of Inclusion and Social Welfare, Rigoberto Salgado; to the Secretary of Finance, Luz Elena González; to the Prosecutor General, Arturo Medina; to the federal representative, Lupita Chavira, and to the lawyer Salvador Nava, to mention a few.

Key people who will have an interesting role in its structure are already Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, Iván Silva Yanomé and Renata Turrent. The first is putting together the territorial structure, the second will operate part of the campaign strategy and the third will advise her on messages on economic issues.

Nevertheless Sheinbaum He still has to tread fine lines to avoid surprises, and that has to do with finishing sealing political agreements with three of the already ex”corks”: Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal.

“OR COULD IT BE THEY that they already want to lower it?” was the reading in the war room of Claudia Sheinbaum gave to the exhibition that the leading man Marco Levario gave this week to the candidate of the Opposition Front, Xochitl Galvez, after denouncing the plagiarism of his UNAM thesis. The blow was dealt by a character who in the 4T is located as part of the anti-López Obrador bloc and arrives just when it is pointed out that the Hidalgo woman is declining. We said it right here exactly a week ago: “Xochitl Galvez “She is going down the drain and no one is doing anything to help her.” Where are Marko Cortés, Alejandro Moreno, JesúsZambrano and Santiago Creel? Where are your main promoters: Claudio X. González Laporte and Claudio X. González Guajardo?, who extracted her to abandon the race for the Head of the CdMx and embark on the adventure of the Presidency. Now it is said that Xochitl made the mistake of jumping into the ring without a structure designed for a national project, which shows a lot of disarticulation, improvisation and little clarity in execution. The challenge for the senator is to maintain the traction that her initial start gave her, take a step forward and correct course so as not to sink, but to achieve this she would have to do something that does not suit her personality: get serious.

ONE OF THE great unknowns that is beginning to permeate the minds of the political class is how the Army, when the future President of Mexico assumes the role of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. It is tradition that the Secretary of National Defense in office, deliver to the President-elect a shortlist of possible candidates to succeed him. In 2024 the circumstances will be totally unprecedented, as the militia will move into a new six-year term in a position never seen before. From now on, two names that you should write down because they will surely be in that pool are those of General Ricardo Trevilla and General Gabriel García Rincón. The first, brother of the soul of Luis Cresencio Sandoval, appointed by him Chief of the General Staff in March 2021; and the second, a friend of the same General Secretary, promoted just two weeks ago to the position of Undersecretary of Defense.

CERTAINLY, in the ranks of Brunettewho presides Mario Delgado, Every day they are more convinced that Marcelo Ebrard lost gas, but also a double battle: first, with its main adversary, Claudia Sheinbaum, who managed to beat him in the internal poll; and second, with Delgado himself, a former friend whom he pushed to lead that party and ended up turning his back on him to join the former Head of Government of the CdMx. The former Secretary of Foreign Affairs is perceived alone and cornered, without him having made the definitive decision to resign from the 4T movement that he founded Andrés Manuel López Obrador for fear of provoking the wrath of the Tabasco native. There are few options and Morena is already working to strengthen the image of who will be its presidential candidate in 2024.

WHILE OMAR GARCÍA Harfuch announced her decision to compete for the candidacy for the Head of Government of the CdMx, a day before the licensed mayor, Clara Brugada, made a three-way carom. It turns out that she received the support of the Morenista forces and the mayor in Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chiguil, and with that support from her, her strength in terms of votes makes her a very strong contender. It is a fact that in Iztapalapa she has full support and that was how it was noticed when she was re-elected. Now she adds to her possible votes nothing less than the other mayor’s office with the largest number of inhabitants and voters. So with all the strength of Iztapalapa, plus now the full support of the community of Gustavo A. Madero and its authorities, Brugada will be a very tough nut to crack.

FORMER PRI SENATORS Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Miguel ÁngelOsorio Chong and Eruviel Ávila have practically already made the decision of which party they are going to join. If nothing extraordinary happens, the former Secretary of Tourism will go to Citizen Movementor, political institute that founded and leads Dante Delgado; The former Secretary of the Interior is almost a fact that he joins the Verde Ecologista, of Jorge Emilio González, the same situation as the former governor of the State of Mexico. The former officials left the tricolor due to differences with the current president of the party, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno. They left at the beginning of July and created the platform Congruencia por México.

THEY CALL HIM THE “truchiman” for his political ability: also former PRI senator Emilio Gamboa. He retired from public life with the start of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but lately he is a frequent traveler between Mérida and Saltillo, with an obligatory stopover in Mexico City. It happens that the seasoned politician is one of the main advisors of the elected governor Manolo Jiménez, who will take office on December 1. But he has also established a very good relationship with Morena’s brand new candidate for CdMx, Omar García Harfuch. The link was Juan José Lecanda, his lifelong private friend, who in turn is close to the former Secretary of Citizen Security.

SOMEONE HELP THE NEW GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MEXICO. The first appearances of Delfina Gomez They haven’t been very lucky. In Ecatapec, his event on Wednesday ended in a brawl and yesterday in Huixqulucan he was about to leave those of the Business Coordinating Council, led by Francisco Cervantes, jilted. An hour of waiting in Bosque Real with assistants in the presidium such as Gastón Luken, Max El-Mann, Marcos Salame, Juan Francisco Aguilar, Héctor Larios, among others. But what caught the most attention is the ostentatious security apparatus that the teacher brings. They didn’t even bring that one Enrique Pena Nieto nor Alfredo del Mazo.

