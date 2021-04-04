At the pace of pasodobles, the Passion would close in Murcia, which on this Easter Sunday morning was always one of Glory and rockets, of white robes and steps full of flowers, of children who swirl to challenge the Devil, whom some tiny angels they have been chained. The streets, ready to start in the afternoon Spring partiesThey would have to smell like barracks, which light their stoves at noon.

This year will be different. But for many just as emotional. Because the Arch Confraternity of the Resurrected will keep the doors of its headquarters open today, the parish of Santa Eulalia, so that Murcians and their Nazarenes can venerate the head of the institution and the Glorious Virgin. At the door of the temple, images will also be projected on the processions of other years in which neither the pandemic nor the rains ruined the procession.

Another act that will also take place is the traditional Closing Proclamation of the Murcian Holy Week, which will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the parish square. This year is the town crier Manuel Molina Boix, president of the Spanish Association against Cancer in the Region of Murcia.

For Christians, the day of the Resurrection condenses their faith. And they live it as happy as the thousands of white confreres who in other years have made the Nazarene race vibrate while proposing to Murcia steps by Antonio Labaña, such as Las Tres Marías, the Apparition to María Magdalena or the Disciples of Emmaus. Along with them, La Ascensión, by Hernández Navarro or La Virgen Gloriosa, by Sánchez Lozano.

Thus ends another atypical Greater Week, although different from last year, when the confinement even kept the doors of the parishes closed at this time. On the other hand, during the last weeks the acts have taken place in all the brotherhoods and, almost all of them, have exposed their insignia to the veneration of the faithful.

In some cases, as happened last Friday at the door of the private church of Jesus, thousands of people gathered to admire the steps of Salzillo. And the same happened in the parish of Carmen, headquarters of the Archconfraternity of Blood, which also exhibited in the magnificent carvings that they treasure.

Another exciting event was the protagonist of the Christ of Forgiveness, also exposed the steps of the brotherhood in the parish of San Antolín. And the same happened in Santa Catalina or San Pedro, as well as in San Bartolomé. Thus conclude a few days in which tradition and fervor, although contained, have somewhat alleviated the desire of thousands of Murcian to wear their tunics again.