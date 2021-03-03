The collaboration between Murcia City Council, through the Department of Culture and Recovery of Heritage, and the Cabildo Superior de Cofradías, allowed to prepare a special program for the next Holy Week, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The Councilor for Culture and Recovery of Heritage, Jesús Pacheco, explained that “Murcia will live its second consecutive year without processional parades, but not for this reason we will stop living these days of Passion Week in a special way. We know that it is very difficult to fill the gap left by the processions, but from the City Council and the Cabildo de Cofradías we have prepared with love and effort a different program that allows us to feel this celebration and maintain the significance of our Holy Week ».

A) Yes, in Paseo Alfonso X el Sabio and the building annexed to the Town Hall will resound, from the Friday of Dolores and until the Sunday of Resurrection, different processional marches. The music can be heard through the piped music from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., from Friday of Dolores to Holy Wednesday; from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00, from Holy Thursday to Holy Saturday, and from 12:00 to 14:00 on Easter Sunday.

Likewise, different emblematic spaces of the city, such as the Almudí Palace, the river, the bridges and walkways, the Alfonso X avenue and the building annexed to the City Hall are will illuminate with the colors of the Guild protagonist of each day. Another of the proposed activities is the exhibition of photographs in the Plaza de San Agustín and the installation of banners on the streetlights in its vicinity in which previous editions of the Good Friday procession of the Royal and Very Illustrious Brotherhood of Our Father will be remembered. Jesus Nazareno. The exhibition can be visited from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, April 4.

VI collective exhibition ‘Colors of Passion’



The Exhibition Hall of La Glorieta will host, starting next Wednesday, March 10, the VI Collective Exhibition ‘Colors of Passion’ made up of fifty images of the Murcian processions by 14 Murcian photographers.

Next Saturday, at 12 noon, the Parish of San Bartolomé will host the presentation of the poster for Holy Week 2021, made by the painter Antonio Navarro Menchón and which this year is dedicated to the Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Amparo, the town crier of Easter 2021, university professor Álvaro Carmona López, and of the magazine ‘Cabildo’ by Concepción de la Peña Velasco. Also, in the same act prizes will be awarded to the winners of the photography contest and the Lenten events of the Cabildo’s mobile application will be presented.

On Monday, March 8, the showcase of the Chys exhibition hall, on Trapería Street, will show the painting that served as the support for this year’s poster. The Auditorium and Congress Center Víctor Villegas will be the stage, on Sunday March 14 at 12 noon, from Proclamation of the Holy Week of the City of Murcia 2021, by Álvaro Carmona López, with the intervention of the Cabezo de Torres Youth Music Group.

‘El Cabildillo’, annual publication of the Cabildo Superior de Cofradías, where the more than 100 events programmed by the 15 brotherhoods of Murcia, will be presented on March 17. In all these acts, the appropriate health protocols and prevention measures against Covid-19 will be kept.