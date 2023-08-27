Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/26/2023 – 5:15 pm

Surrendered without a shot being fired, Kupyansk was one of the first Ukrainian territories to face Russian occupation. Torture, new school books and buildings turned into cells are some of the stories from residents. Among the Ukrainian cities occupied by Russia, Kupyansk stood out: it was the first city to surrender, without imposing conditions, when Russian forces invaded the country, in February 2022.

The city’s then mayor, Hennadiy Matsehora, told citizens he made the decision to “avoid human sacrifice and destruction of infrastructure”.

On Telegram’s pro-Russian channels, the seemingly non-violent transfer of power was seen as a symbol of Moscow’s intentions for Ukraine. Kupyansk would become a bastion of Russian cultural and political renaissance – at least that was the Kremlin’s message.

But before Russia’s efforts to eradicate Ukrainian heritage could begin, Russian forces first had to deal with the resistance of the population they encountered after the surrender. Not a firefight against the invader, but a demonstration by residents led by Mykola Masliy, a local opposition leader and veteran of the 2014 conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Mysterious whereabouts of resistance leader

Masliy acted quickly. A few days after the invasion, he tried to organize an armed resistance, but was unable to muster enough troops and equipment to stem the Russian advance.

So he began to resist in another way: by organizing a large demonstration, using local chat groups to spread the message. And in this he was successful.

On the sixth day of the Russian invasion, Masliy managed to gather around 300 people in the central square of the city, in front of the town hall where the surrender had been announced.

“They thought they were going to have a workout and instead they had to come here. They are unmotivated. They want to go home,” Masliy told the crowd.

But it was not like that. Protesters were not met by soldiers trying to return home. Instead, Russian troops fired tear gas grenades at the protesting population, and in the confusion, Masliy disappeared. His whereabouts are still a mystery to this day.

Without Masliy, the protests subsided, and with it, the resistance was driven underground.

Torture in basements of official buildings

Svitlana, a civil servant who requested anonymity for fear of Russian forces returning to the city, said her boss had instructed her and her colleagues to use Russian as their working language and that they would officially “work for Russia” from then on.

When she threatened to resign, the boss reproached her: “this is not going to be good for you”.

A few days later, she was arrested and taken to a basement, where she was interrogated and tortured. But Svitlana wasn’t the only one. Soon, the city’s detention centers, including makeshift cells in the basements of official buildings, were overcrowded.

Svitlana and other detainees report being frequently beaten and given electric shocks during interrogations.

“When occupiers entered a settlement, they first looked for buildings that could serve as their headquarters and as detention facilities and torture chambers,” said Oleksandr Kobylev, a Kharkiv police officer currently investigating suspected Russian war crimes.

Russification begins

In addition to Russia’s military presence in the city, its organizations and ideology have become increasingly present in people’s lives. In May 2022, Russian efforts to dismantle the Ukrainian cultural heritage and replace it with their own were in full swing.

Russian TV reports showed lavish celebrations on May 9, the Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and one of the most significant political dates in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Along with the celebrations came a free newspaper. Telecommunications were transferred to Russian networks, as well as television channels. In all aspects of life, the Russian perspective came to occupy the central position.

In June, Kupyansk became the center of Russian political and military efforts for the occupied areas of northeastern Kharkiv.

Vitaliy Ganchev, a 47-year-old former Ukrainian policeman, has been named head of Russia’s civil-military administration for the region. With a new administration in place, Kupyansk Mayor Matsehora, who had surrendered early in the occupation, was also replaced. He and several Ukrainian officials were arrested, although it is not known why.

According to witnesses, Matsehora was held in one of the cells at the local police headquarters until Ukrainian forces recaptured Kupyansk. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

Teacher training in Russia

The new administration accelerated Russification. Ukrainian symbols on buildings were removed and landmarks were given the colors of Russia: red, white and blue.

“We are one people with Russia,” banners and billboards announced.

Russian political parties even opened branches in the city, including in the former office of Masliy, the missing Ukrainian veteran.

A supermarket has been converted into a relief center run by Putin’s United Russia party. Russian officials visited the city, pledging food, medicine and basic supplies, and a parade was held on August 22 to celebrate Russia’s official flag day.

During the European summer of 2022, new Russian textbooks arrived. In a series of local meetings and educational conferences, Ukrainian teachers were given new curricula to teach. Some even traveled to Russia to be trained.

Schools were equipped with Russian textbooks when the new school year began in September 2022. Although some teachers dropped out because of the new teaching rules, many chose to stay.

“We decided that it would do less harm to the children if we stayed than if they brought teachers from Russia,” said Natalya Altanets, deputy director of a school.

When DW first spoke to her in November 2022, she had just been questioned by Ukraine’s state security. She was detained on suspicion of collaborating with the Russian invaders.

occupation shadow

Russification ended abruptly when Ukrainian forces recaptured Kupyansk in September 2022. Since then, police have opened over 200 cases on suspicion of collaboration.

Nearly a year later, the occupation still haunts Kupyansk, once a major transport hub that now resembles a ghost town. Of the 27,000 pre-war inhabitants, only 5,000 remain.

This month, Russia stepped up its efforts to advance on Kupyansk. Fighting raged just a few kilometers away. And the destruction that the mayor had hoped to avoid by surrendering, in the end, came anyway.