new Delhi: High security number plates (HSRP) and color-coded stickers have become a headache for private drivers in Delhi at the moment. People were facing difficulties due to this complicated process. Keeping these problems in mind, efforts are being made to make the process of making high security number plates easy. Till now the application had to go on 12 steps, but under the new process, now only 6 steps will be applied.

With this, only the last five numbers of the chassis and engine number of the vehicle will have to be inserted. Right now the full number had to be entered while doing the High Security Number Plate (HSRP). Also, if there was a mistake while applying, the page would suspend and show the error. Under the new procedure, in such a situation the system will ask for the registration number and RC of the car. The application will be accepted after uploading his photo.

Rider fitters will be increased for home delivery

The company, which employs the High Security Number Plate (HSRP), currently has only 450 rider fitters for home delivery. In the first week of January, their number will be increased to 600. According to the information, the company has received more than three lakh applications for HSRP and nearly two lakh for color-coded stickers since 14 November.

Explainer: Answer to every question you feel about HSRP and color coded sticker

What is HSRP High Security Registration Plate?

According to the order of the Supreme Court, the Transport Department has made it mandatory to install HSRP High Security Registration Plate i.e. and colored stickers on vehicles. The High Security Number Plate (HSRP) is a hologram sticker on which the vehicle’s engine and chassis numbers are. This number is written by a pressure machine.

After April 1, 2012, HSRP is already installed in any new vehicle coming. But if your car is earlier or if the plate was installed and then you have to install a fashionable plate, then you will also have to get HSRP. It is required for both two wheel and four wheel vehicles. No tampering in high security number plate is possible.

What is color code sticker?

There will be a colored sticker on the wind screen in addition to the number plaid at the front and back of the vehicle. On this sticker, on which day the vehicle is taken, what kind of fuel the car runs on, it will be all information. Along with this there will be a hologram on it as well. The color sticker is only required for four wheelers.

Currently, there are three types of color coded fuel stickers. They have blue, orange and gray colors. Blue means petrol or CNG. If there is a green stripe with blue then BS-6. If there is no green stripe then it is BS-4 or BS-3. While orange means diesel car. If there is a green stripe with orange color then it is BS-6. If there is no green stripe then it is BS-4 or BS-3. Finally, gray or gray color comes. This means the car is electric car.

Where to get HSRP and color coded sticker?

To get HSRP installed on the car, you will have to register by going to bookmyhsrp.com. For this, you have to give some information like whether the vehicle is private or public, petrol, diesel, electric, CNG and CNG + petrol, which type of fuel will run on the vehicle. After this, you have to tell the type of vehicle such as bike, car, scooter, auto and heavy vehicle. Even after this, some of your information will be sought. You can apply for HSRP by filling them. After this you have to choose your nearest dealer. You can get a plate by going to the dealer on its fixed date and time.

Similarly, to get a color sticker, one must also visit www.bookmyhsrp.com. Separate link is available for color coded sticker on it. The HSRP plate on your vehicle will have a code written on it. You must enter that code. There are different codes for front and rear number plates. In booking online, you have to provide the registration number and check number.

Also read:

Coronavirus: fear of new strain of corona, cases have appeared in these countries including India so far

WHO warns – Corona epidemic is serious but we must prepare for future

Car loan Information:

Calculate Car Loan EMI