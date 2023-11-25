The Hamas movement said in a statement: “As part of the humanitarian truce, the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over to the Red Cross 13 Israeli detainees and 4 foreign nationals.”

The Israeli Prison Service announced that it had received the green light to release the Palestinian prisoners.

Red Cross vehicles had moved towards the Rafah crossing to receive 13 Israelis detained by Palestinian factions, and 4 nationals of other countries.

The Hamas movement had decided to delay the release of the second batch of detainees until Israel committed to allowing aid trucks to enter the northern Gaza Strip, before Egypt and Qatar intervened to save the deal and secure the necessary guarantees for the continuation of the exchange process.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas movement, wrote on its Telegram account that it had decided to “delay the release of the second batch of prisoners until the occupation adheres to the terms of the agreement related to the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, and because of the non-compliance with the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners.”