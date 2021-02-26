From better connectivity through the internet thanks to the deployment of 5G to the generalization of artificial intelligence, that technology that allows machines to learn, a useful tool even for small and medium-sized companies. Without forgetting the rehabilitation of infrastructures and the reinforcement of public health and education in empty Spain, the promotion of measures to reduce the gender gap at work – such as the creation of 65,000 places for early childhood education – or the advancement in the use of electric vehicles and the consumption of clean energy to make it 100% renewable by 2050.

These are just some of the projects that Spain will launch in the coming months thanks to the European Recovery Fund, the ambitious aid program approved by the European Union (EU) that reaches 750,000 million euros. A multi-million dollar investment whose mission is to mitigate the economic effects that the coronavirus has caused on the continent and rebuild post-covid Europe, which will be more ecological, digital and resilient. In addition to fueling the recovery, the fund, also known as Next Generation EU, will help lay the foundation for the economy of the future.

This European plan, the largest stimulus package ever financed through the EU budget, will irrigate Spain with 140,000 million euros until 2026. An amount, in the form of grants and loans, that has generated many expectations and that has made great companies, SMEs and startups have begun to probe the market and be interested in possible projects.

“It is important that companies anticipate and identify their projects that must be adapted to the levers and components of the National Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan [en el que se enmarcan los fondos]”, Recommends Blanca Montero, deputy general manager and director of Institutional Business at Banco Sabadell. “The ministries and other bodies involved are in the preparation phase of the calls that could foreseeably begin in the second quarter,” he adds.

Meanwhile, companies have room to shape their proposals from now on. “If we do not have anything prepared, it is possible that when the call is published, we will not arrive on time”, warns the consulting partner at Auren, Eduardo Romero.

Ecological transition and digitization, the key axes

The application process to qualify for aid is currently in the approval and review phase by public administrations, but some details are being known. It is known, for example, that the Government wants to mobilize 72,000 million between 2021 and 2023, with a focus on four major axes essential for the structuring and development of the country in the coming years. Most of the investments (37%) will be dedicated to initiatives related to the ecological transition.

The idea is that, within two years, 250,000 electric vehicles will circulate on Spanish roads – at the end of 2019 the park had 56,100. To achieve this, it is expected that 100,000 charging points will be installed. In addition, half a million homes will be rehabilitated based on sustainability criteria, something that will also affect the way of understanding tourism.

Another third of these grants (33%) will go to digitization projects. In Spain, the size of the digital economy reached 19% of GDP during 2019 and it is expected that, as a consequence of the measures to stop the spread of covid-19, habits that promote the sector, such as teleworking or e-commerce, according to the latest report Digital Economy in Spain.

Some of the specific objectives are the improvement of digital connectivity; the modernization of public administrations and the business fabric —with special focus on SMEs and companies in tractor sectors such as construction, tourism, agri-food, transport, automotive and metallurgy—; the creation of entrepreneurial technology-based ecosystems, a breeding ground for startups andl Strengthening cybersecurity and the data economy.

Modernize the production model

Social and territorial cohesion, together with gender equality, are the other two axes on which the fund’s budgets will fall. An opportunity to promote strategic projects that help Spain modernize its production model.

Eduardo Romero offers more clues on how companies will articulate these grants. “Let us not think that if we ask for a million euros, Europe is going to give us that money without loss. If we present a good project, we will get between 70% and 80%. A part of that amount will be lost funds; and the other, in the form of a loan that will have to be repaid, ”he says.

Although the mechanisms to channel this torrent of resources are still being outlined, a first advance of 13% could arrive at the end of July. However, the Government has already included an item of 27,000 million in the General State Budget (PGE) for this year.

“We have identified certain sectors that will have a backbone role, such as construction, telecommunications or utilities [empresas cotizadas en Bolsa vinculadas son los servicios de electricidad y energía], which, in addition, will generate a significant towing capacity ”, explains Montero. But also other areas whose activity is relevant, he acknowledges. “Like education, food, the automotive sector or health,” Montero lists.