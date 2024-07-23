The life of a Florida carpenter ant can be brutal. These ants, which grow to about 1.3 centimeters long, are territorial and engage in violent battles with ants from rival colonies in the southeastern United States.

Combat can leave ants with leg injuries. But as scientists recently discovered, these ants have developed an effective treatment for wounds: amputation.

In the journal Current Biology, researchers report that ants bite off the injured limbs of their nestmates to prevent infection. Other than humans, no other animal is known to perform amputations. The behavior raises questions about the ants’ intelligence and ability to feel pain.

In 2020, Dany Buffat, a graduate student at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, was observing a colony of Florida carpenter ants when he noticed something strange.

“One ant was biting off another ant’s leg,” Buffat said.

“He showed me a video and I immediately knew it was important,” said his adviser, Erik Frank, now at the University of Würzburg in Germany.

They began monitoring the survival rate of the amputees. Unexpectedly, the ants with amputated limbs survived 90 percent of the time.

“The ant presents its injured leg and stands quietly while another ant bites it off,” Frank said. “As soon as the leg falls off, the ant presents the newly amputated wound and the other ant finishes the job by cleaning it up.”

After observing dozens of amputations, the researchers noticed that the ants performed the procedure only after injuries to the thigh.

To understand why, researchers performed amputations on ants with wounds on the underside of their legs. Only 20 percent survived.

“When the wound is further away from the body, amputations don’t work, but when it’s closer to the body, they do work,” Frank said. An explanation emerged after the team performed micro-MRIs on the amputees.

Ants have several muscles throughout their bodies that keep hemolymph, their version of blood, flowing. Florida carpenter ants have many of these muscles in their thighs. When they suffer an injury to the thigh, the flow of hemolymph is reduced, making it difficult for bacteria to pass from the wound into the body. In such cases, if the entire leg is amputated quickly, the chance of infection is very low. But when an ant injures the lower part of its leg, bacteria can penetrate its body very quickly. As a result, the time frame for a successful amputation is narrow and the chances of success are slim.