The long road to obtaining permanent residency and then citizenship seems to be getting shorter for more than half a million undocumented immigrants in the United States. Almost three months before the November presidential elections, the Biden Administration has once again made a move on the immigration board with a new program that will benefit thousands of people who have been without legal status for 10 or more years. It is, according to authorities, part of “President Biden’s commitment to promote family unity in the immigration system.”

Although it had been announced since June, this Monday the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) began receiving applications for the program Parole in Placealso known as Keeping Families Togetherwhich will allow many people not only to receive a work permit, but also to apply for permanent residence or a green card without having to leave the country, through the online form I-131F, for a cost of $580.

“Parole in place is a wonderful thing, aimed at those people who have been in the United States illegally for more than ten years, who entered the country before June 2014,” immigration attorney Willy Allen explained to EL PAÍS. “The main benefit will be for Mexicans. The government’s own statistics say that, among those who can qualify, 60% will be Mexicans, 20% Central Americans from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, and the rest from other places in Latin America.”

The program, according to official figures, will benefit some 500,000 spouses of U.S. citizens and some 50,000 stepchildren residing in the country. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) specified that unmarried spouses or stepchildren under 21 years of age who entered the country irregularly and have remained for at least 10 years by June 17, 2024, will be able to adjust their legal status; they must not have a criminal record that constitutes a threat to the country’s national or public security and, in the case of spouses, they must be in a legally valid marriage with a U.S. citizen.

The federal agency warned that if a person is in “deportation proceedings or has a deportation order, they may still qualify for parole.” It also assured that it will be analyzed “on a case-by-case basis” and that they will determine whether granting a temporary stay permit in the country “is justified by reasons of significant public benefit or for urgent humanitarian reasons in their case and whether it merits a favorable exercise of discretion.”

Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol next to the wall that divides the US and Mexico, in San Diego, California, on June 13, 2024. Qian Weizhong (Getty Images)

Since last Thursday, many people began receiving alerts via text message or email about the new program that has given hope to those who have been in an irregular situation for years, and that will prevent the deportation of others. It also frees undocumented immigrants who apply for an I-601A waiver from uncertainty, which forces them to leave the country to carry out their consular procedures for indefinite periods, which keeps them separated from their families. “That process, which was quite fast, is very slow after Covid,” says Allen. “Today it takes 46 to 48 months for them to grant you the pardon and you can return to the country. This new program will alleviate that.” It also exempts them from the so-called Punishment Law, which punishes immigrants who left after staying illegally for a certain period of time with three to 10 years of being unable to return to the United States.

The news, which came with enthusiasm, is also received with uncertainty among the beneficiaries, who believe that the results of the next elections could reverse the program, especially since Donald Trump has promised to carry out the largest deportation in the history of the United States if he returns to the White House.

“The future is in November”

Certainly, “the future for immigrants, for undocumented immigrants, is in November,” according to Allen. The results of the presidential elections will draw the path of the map of immigration policies. A candidate like Trump could eliminate these types of programs, but he could also not do so.

“Trump never eliminated the provisional pardon that began with Barack Obama, and which was then in existence during his administration and that of Joe Biden,” insists the immigration lawyer. “If the Republican candidate wins, many things could also happen, the provisional pardon could disappear words humanitarian for Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, Cubans and Haitians, it must be remembered that 19 Republican governors have been trying to eliminate it. I suspect that the Parole in Place It could also be eliminated, just as TPS (Temporary Protected Status) is in danger for Nicaraguans, Salvadorans, Hondurans, and Venezuelans.”

Neither in the first presidential debate nor in his campaign speeches has Trump hidden his intention to intensify anti-immigrant policies in the country. During one of his last rallies, he called Democratic candidate Kamala Harris the “border czar” and responsible for “illegal aliens coming in by the millions and millions and millions.” He also promised that migrants would be expelled from the country upon his coming to power and repeated his mantra: “We’re going to get them out as fast as we can. We’re going to do the biggest deportation.”

For his part, Biden continues to implement these types of programs such as the Parole in Place which could win him votes, while reinforcing controls on the southern border. In June, he boasted that it was the month with the fewest migrant arrests at the border since his arrival at the White House, and that 40% fewer people are crossing illegally into the country with restrictive policies that have been highly criticized by activists, and that have also contributed to the increase in deaths of migrants who risk undertaking the most dangerous journeys to reach the United States.