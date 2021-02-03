Catalan Civil Society, a constitutional entity that opposes secessionism, has launched a campaign this morning to call the vote on F-14 under the slogan ‘El procés, la gran cagada’. Members of the platform have hung large canvases in some of the entrances of Barcelona in the ring roads, with the image of a ‘caganer’, as well as on fences and panels in the metropolitan area and in various parts of Catalonia.

The message on all the posters is the same: “Stop the decline!” «The ‘procés’ has been a political, economic, social and cultural failure for all Catalans. A direct path to decline “, says the entity. “The strategy of rupture has been a toxic path and a serious error that we now have the opportunity to rectify,” he says. “The separatist drift has left a Catalan society fractured in two,” he adds.

SCC does not opt ​​for any of the constitutionalist forces, but it does call for the mobilization to vote on 14-F to the formations that oppose independence. The ‘procés’ has caused a massive flight of companies (7,631 between 2008 and 2019), recalls the entity. According to SCC, its position is majority in Catalonia. A survey of the entity carried out by Gad3 a few weeks ago concluded that 67.2% of Catalans consider that the ‘procés’ has harmed the economy of the autonomous community, while that same survey indicates that 65.1% of Catalans believes that the ‘procés’ has deteriorated the image of Catalonia. More than half of Catalans (57.1%) consider that the independence drift has damaged the institutions of self-government.

For the president of the Catalan Civil Society, Fernando Sánchez Costa, “what is at stake in the coming weeks is not whether Catalonia is independent or not, but whether Catalonia is committed to economic and social recovery or is we definitively entering a cycle of decline that will lead many years to reverse ». «It is time for a great mobilization for hope and for leaving behind the lost decade. We risk our future and that of our children, “he said.