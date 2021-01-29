The prisoners of the ‘procés’ have begun to leave their respective prisons early this Friday after the Generalitat has ratified the concession of the third degree proposed by the treatment boards. The ‘former councilwoman’ Dolors Bassa was the first to leave the Puig de les Basses jail at 08.40 this morning. After 10.30 in the morning, it was the turn for the rest of the condemned for the 1-O who are serving a sentence in Lledoners, Raül Romeva, Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Oriol Junqueras, the latter wearing a mask of yellow color.

A few hours before the start of the campaign for the Catalan elections on February 14, the Generalitat granted the third degree of prison to the prisoners of the ‘procés’, except Carme Forcadell, whose file has not yet been resolved because in prison in the who is serving the sentence there is a coronavirus outbreak. The Generalitat’s decision came two weeks after the prison treatment boards approved the classification of the semi-release regime. On December 4, the Supreme Court annulled the previous third degree concession decided by the Department of Justice of the Generalitat, which has the powers of prisons in Catalonia.

The high court, which was the one who tried and convicted the secessionist leaders, argued to oppose the third degree that it was necessary that a longer period of time elapse than the one that the prisoners were then in prison, even more so with their sentences (from 9 to 13 years). In any case, the Supreme Court did not specify how long it would take for the measure not to be considered “premature.”

Obtaining the third degree is effective immediately. The prisoners, therefore, will leave the jail today to go to work or do volunteer work during the day. They will be able to spend the weekends at home. But above all, they will be able to participate in the events of the campaign. ERC has Oriol Junqueras for the rallies and Ómnium Cultural announced an act with “reprisals” with the assistance of Jordi Cuixart for this afternoon. Quite a coup for the Government, JxCat and ERC, which remains to be seen how long it lasts, since the Prosecutor’s Office could appeal and the case could be returned to the Supreme Court.

The independence movement congratulated itself on being able to count on the leaders of the ‘procés’ in the campaign, while Ciudadanos described it as “shameful” and the PP warned that the Supreme Court had already annulled the previous concession.

From the central government, Carmen Calvo and Pablo Iglesias offered a different version. “The Executive neither intervenes nor gives an opinion,” affirmed the first vice president. The second vice president, on the other hand, did express his opinion and assured that the “best news” for democracy is that “political prisoners” participate in the campaign.