Thirty months. Two years and a half. This is the average time it takes to

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in resolving lawsuits for violation of fundamental rights in the high courts of the country of origin. Three convicted of the secessionist ‘procés’ in Catalonia, the former councilors

Jordi Turull and Josep Rull and the social activist

Jordi Cuixart, have been the first to go to the transnational court in search of a conviction against the Spanish State. Following the ruling of the Supreme Court and the dismissal of their appeals in the Constitutional Court, the procedure that marks the national political agenda since autumn 2017 enters its final phase with the judicial activation of the European route.

The most recurrent question at the moment concerns the possibilities that the plaintiffs have in the court based in Strasbourg. Although the rest of the pardoned independence leaders are expected to register their brief once the Constitutional Court inadmises their resources, the cases of Rull, Turull and Cuixart will be the first to be resolved, but not before the summer of 2023, according to ECHR sources.

After the sentence of the ‘procés’ was handed down in October 2019, Supreme Court magistrates who were part of the judging court assured that their resolution tried to shield precisely the future response of Strasbourg. For this, the speaker

Manuel Marchena, then president of the Second Chamber, took pains throughout half a thousand pages to respond to the alleged violations of the rights of the accused. Thus, the rights to freedom of expression, transparency of the process, fair trial, assembly or the jurisdiction of the judge predetermined by law were some of the arguments of the defenses that the sentence answered.

For this reason, the room was calm in the face of everything that was to come. They considered that their work did not leave edges. But this calm lasted less than a year. Last September, the Minister of Justice,

Juan Carlos Campo placeholder image, announced in Congress that the petition for pardons was beginning to be processed for the 12 convicted persons, nine of them in prison. Thus the political clock was activated given the discretionary capacity of the Executive to intervene in the situation of the incarcerated, according to the Pardon Law.

Since then, nine months have passed and what much less expected in the trial court has been the chain of events that have happened during this period. Some episodes that try to undermine, say sources in the Chamber, the credibility of the sentence. These issues even go beyond the approval last Tuesday of the decrees that supported the granting of the grace measure for public utility. A partial pardon that meant the expiration of the prison sentence of those convicted in exchange for not committing crimes between three and six years. Instead, the disqualification for public office remained intact.

Disproportionate penalty



The first event happened last April in the Constitutional Court. The unanimity that the magistrates had been showing since 2017 in the resolutions on the ‘procés’ was blown up. It was in the resolution of the first appeal of a sentenced to prison in the sentence of the ‘procés’. In this case that of Turull.

Juan Antonio Xiol and María Luisa Balaguer They issued individual votes that cast doubt on a large part of the facts proven by the Supreme Court. They considered the penalty disproportionate and showed their reluctance regarding the drafting and application of the crime of sedition.

“An alternative analysis, which we consider to be of greater constitutional correctness and more respectful of the current national and European standard of human rights, would have led to an affirmative sentence”they concluded.

In his opinion, his colleagues should have considered the appeal for violation of the right to sanctioning legality in relation to the rights to personal, ideological and assembly freedom. The reason: a disproportionate penalty imposed. These legal insights have now been used by the first plaintiffs before the Strasbourg court. And its value is double because it is the bottom of the sentence of the ‘procés’.

With regard to sedition, this is also linked to the criminal reform announced by the Government of this crime “to bring it into line with European standards.” One way of saying that the current article – it carries penalties of between eight and 15 years in prison – is too harsh.

“Neither revenge nor revenge”



The next event took place on May 25. President

Pedro Sanchez He opened the door to the granting of pardons with words that generated “unease” in the Supreme Court, according to high court sources.

“The most important thing for me is that, despite the fact that there are parties and people who defend other theses, in the constitutional values ​​there is neither revenge nor revenge and concord yes”, he exposed. Sánchez did not clarify later if these “people” were the magistrates who judged the ‘procés’. A gesture that caused perplexity in the room.

Finally, the climax came this Monday. The

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe -the main organization of the continent dedicated to the defense of human rights and formed by 47 countries- approved by majority a report that demanded the reform of the crimes of sedition and rebellion, the release of the prisoners of the ‘proces’ (it would arrive a day later with pardons), the freezing of extradition requests – the case of

Carles puigdemont– and pending lawsuits decline.

An opinion that was ratified in the context of the persecution of political leaders, between comparisons to the situation in Turkey and that generated an angry response from the

General Council of the Judiciary Spanish, who “deplored” the interference of this body and defended that the “procés” was a fair trial with all the guarantees. In any case, this report has been one more element that gives wings to the demands of the convicted in the Strasbourg court and that fuels the fear in the Supreme Court that the sentence will be unfavorable.