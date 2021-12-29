In order to strengthen precautionary measures and to preserve public health, the update of entry procedures to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from within the country will enter into force as of tomorrow (Thursday, December 30, 2021).

Those who are vaccinated must show the status of green traffic on the Al-Hosn app, while those who are not vaccinated must show a negative nasal swab result, not more than 96 hours after receiving it.

