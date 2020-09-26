All social payments from October 1 were transferred to the cards of the Mir payment system. It will not be possible to get them through other systems. Writes about it RIA News…

An alternative would be to pay in cash or transfer to an account to which a bank card is not tied.

Pensioners are offered to write a statement with new details at the branch of the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).

Recipients of other payments need to do the same at multifunctional centers (MFC). This applies to the transfer of benefits for pregnancy and childbirth, caring for a child under the age of one and a half years, as well as all payments that are due to low-income families.