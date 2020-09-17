The Ministry of Education and Science has approved a new, changed procedure for admission to Russian universities. This is stated in a message posted on website ministries on Thursday 17 September.

“The main emphasis is on expanding the possibilities of universities to conduct admission to training and the possibilities of applicants when entering universities,” the message says. So, from the next academic year, applicants will be able to apply for several related specialties at once. In addition, the ministry decided to preserve the possibility of submitting documents electronically – universities came to such a practice during the coronavirus pandemic. Applicants will also be able to make changes to their application for admission or submit a new one without recalling the first.

Universities, in turn, were allowed to establish entrance examinations in several elective subjects both for all applicants and for those who enter on the basis of secondary vocational and higher education. Also, universities will be able to independently establish the maximum number of specialties and areas of training in which the applicant is entitled to participate in the competition. There can be from two to ten, whereas before, applications were allowed to be submitted for no more than three specialties.

The Ministry of Education and Science decided to simplify the enrollment procedure itself. Thus, the competition lists must now be updated daily at least five times a day, and the enrollment will be carried out in two stages, rather than three. In other words, the department decided to combine the first and second wave of enrollment into one. If, according to the results of the second stage, there will be budget places, universities are allowed to carry out additional enrollment on the basis of competitive lists.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Education and Science decided to revise the incentive system for employees of Russian universities. The ministry wants to avoid a significant excess of the salaries of the management of educational institutions in comparison with the salaries of teachers.