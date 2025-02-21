The problems Trump bring to Sánchez

The Spaniards deserve several things: that our position is clearly established in this moment of anxiety, that we choose the correct option, which in no way is to follow the authoritarian populists or abandonment of the current international legal doctrine

This horrible capitulation consented to the blackmail of violence and by the bosses without courage and without faith of Western democracies Romain Rolland (1938)

What is coming is not a matter of story, we play the beans of freedom and democracy in a continent that is ours. Rima’s story, which Twain said. That is why any attempt to use it for the internal rifirrafe or to analyze it with internal tactical perspective or to stand in outdated geopolitical positions can not only become against the formation that does it but against the country in the long run.

Trump stages the abandonment of the United States to Europe, which apart from the left will seem great, and the delivery of the area to its own management and the Russian influence that intends to keep it at least on the ancient territories of the Soviet influence area. Trump and Putin consecrate again strength and coercion as the basis of international relations deliberately breaking the world order arose after World War II and even after the fall of the wall. “I am very disappointed,” Trump told Zelensk, “I should have ended this three years ago. I should never have started it. ” The weak victim becomes guilty. Ukraine, apparently, invaded Russia or something like that. Neither treaties nor respect for borders serves him. They have strength and take what they want: especially raw materials are in Ukraine, in Greenland or where it touches. Given this envy, Europe is alone.

Let’s go home. We are European. We will have turned our backs on history throughout the twentieth century – with the known consequences – but we are Europe and now we are involved and allies with Europe both politically and militarily. It will turn out that two simplisms very rooted in part of our political class no longer serve: American anti -imperialism does not solve anything, precisely the empire passes from us; The sympathies for the Russian despot, either, because it is our main threat; Pacifism and simple antimilitarism makes no sense, when the world is turning back to the Hard Power empire; The maintenance of democracy and freedom automatically and overstantly, it will no longer serve by itself. You have to rethink everything and that also corresponds to political parties, some of which are obliged to clarify their position.

Right now Vox and Podemos have been contrary to any European attempt to take the reins of their future, even through the reinforcement of joint security and interposition in Ukraine. Vox rides Trump’s backs. Podemos has never hidden his sympathies for Russia. Neither of the two imperialists are our friends right now. Add has begun a slight turn in the evidence and not to leave the government, noting that they would be willing to increase the defense budget “if it is not warmad” and those of ERC are cautious because the circumstance deserves it. Bildu opposes frontally, because they already know that they are heirs of pacifism and never support the use of force to achieve political objectives. So that only the PSOE and the PP are in conditions, aligning with the European allies, to openly manifest their willingness to collaborate with the rest of the countries to ensure that Europe continues to have some geopolitical weight in the new order and to prevent two thugs Our future is distributed without asking us. If they transfer this to the internal order, they will see that the mess is morrocotudo.

Sanchez had to put almost on the side of Meloni in the Petit Committee, because he knows of internal reticence to participation in the troops that France and Great Britain are willing to allocate to Ukraine. Without that pressure, it is more than probable that its posture had been more clear. And the entire internal equilibrium system is at stake as the European demands or commitments progress. It will be a problem added to the legislature. According to European decisions and Spain, they are aligning with who should, which is not Meloni (pro Trump as Vox) or orbán (pro putin as we can) will be necessary decisions that are going to friction in part with adding and, above all, with Bildu The PNV has not spoken, but it will be on the sensible side, which is the Europeanist, and it is likely to together. Even so Bildu, add, Podemos and ERC can break the deck.

Sometimes you take great care of the internal and disrupt the external hieroglyph.

It is very likely that the only powerful social democrat, Scholz, loses the Foreign Ministry this month, in which case Sánchez’s position should defend himself even more alone. It is unthinkable that Spain turns and aligns with the positions of Putin or Trump or not? De facto the turn of abandonment of the Western Sahara and the UN directives at that point was made in a surprising and totally personalist, without collecting the opinion of the government partners and, of course, without asking the opposition. Everything to adopt the American position.

Is there an abandonment of the common Europeanist position by the current government? I consider no, I think no, I hope I don’t, I wish not. If that position cannot be varied, Sánchez will have the firm opposition of at least two allies: Podemos and Bildu and, if it translates into a confrontation or a general departure, problems will arrive.

The Spaniards deserve several things: that our position is clearly established in this moment of anxiety, that we choose the correct option, which in no way is to follow the authoritarian populists or abandonment of the current international legal doctrine, that we think of The future and to look for the majority alliances in Congress to support it. That will give Sánchez problems. That will be required to change the type of opposition. This will have to agree.

Borrell said: “Europe is in danger” and they jumped around his neck when he was right.

It is not time for stories but for realities and it is not time for little girls but to fulfill what is mostly the will of the people expressed in Parliament by vote to the majority parties. Seven votes, neither eight nor five, can put us on the wrong side for the future.

Even if I bring problems to Sánchez, because the story does judge these things and does not understand stories.

