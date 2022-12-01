Rayados intends to continue propping up its squad for 2023, one of the reinforcements would be the Puebla player Jordi Cortizo and the second is also Mexican Omar Govea 26 years old.
The Mexican player is in the FC Volunteer of the League of Romania and Rayados’ proposal has been well received to have his return to Liga MX after having his adventure in the Old Continent. During his time in Europe he has been a member of various teams such as the Royal Excel, Royal Antwerp and lastly in the FC VolunteerHe also had a stint in the Portuguese league where he was a member of the Porto for a couple of seasons.
Govea has also been active in the Mexican National Team, since he made his debut in 2017 in a match against Poland, however, since then he has not had much activity with the national team again, his last appearance was in October 2020.
The signing would be a very good bet on the part of the royals since they would be using the services of a young midfielder, with European experience and a thirst for revenge since the ‘Tata’ Martino cycle ended, there are no indisputables in the ‘Tri’ and it is a good opportunity to get back on the radar, since in the current World Cup, Rayados contributed 5 players to the Mexican National Team. However, for this signing there could be a drawback.
The problem? The midfielder has a “negative” background in terms of his conduct and that is that in his previous teams, he has received fines for speeding, being arrested for driving while intoxicated, among other things, however, sources close to the player mention that the player has promised not to relapse into these behaviors if he is given the opportunity to come to the team.
We will see how this signing develops in the coming days, since the current league where he is located ends on December 15, so he would be reporting with the albiazules at the end of the same month.
