After two consecutive draws the alarms have already finished jumping completely. Few fans of the Spanish team can be happy after the team’s performance in the first two days of the European Championship.
Luis Enrique’s team has shown some strengths, but their obvious weaknesses have been highlighted more. The lack of goal is the main problem that this team carries, and it does not seem that it has a clear solution in the short term. After a single goal in 180 minutes, which was almost canceled for offside, things have to change a lot so that this team can be considered one of the favorites to even finish first in their group.
Another problem is the lack of verticality in the combinations, that is, the team reaches 3/4 of the enemy court very well, but the moment the opposing defense stands in their area the light bulb goes out and the ideas disappear as if by magic. We saw the only shoots of verticality during half an hour of the first game with an excellent Pedri and during the first part of yesterday with some lines by Gerard Moreno.
One of the problems for Spain is that it becomes highly predictable in the last meters. The Polish coach saw the match between Spain and Sweden and planted the defense in such a way that with little help from the defenders themselves, the few gaps that our team knows how to take advantage of could be closed.
There is only one game left against a Slovakia that should not be underestimated, far from it. He beat a Poland with some solvency, which yesterday made things very difficult for our team.
Anything other than winning that match sends you straight home in the group stage, in a group stage in which 66.6% of the teams qualify for the round of 16. It would be a historic disaster.
The obvious impossible solution lies in the call itself. Luis Enrique’s list lacks players with a goal, and the few who do seem to be denied in front of goal. By now everyone doubts everything, but we must remember that champions of this type of tournament usually start with a puncture. Faith must not be lost.
