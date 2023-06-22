The arrival of Formula 1 in Barranquilla is moving away. According to Mayor Jaime Pumarejo, the country’s economic uncertainty has entangled the already risky adventure of bringing an automobile race circuit, and he says that today the chances are reduced to 50%. The frustration has been reinforced after the latest news of the delays, which have accumulated almost a decade, in the modernization works of the Ernesto Cortissoz airport. And things can get worse. A few weeks ago an arbitration court recommended liquidating the concession contract of the Grupo Aeroportuario del Caribe consortium due to the accumulation of setbacks.

The decision has broken new seams of a project that had been cooking for months between the Barranquilla mayor’s office and the American company Liberty Media, holder of the exploitation rights of the Formula 1 world championship. In principle, the memes on social networks they multiplied with jokes about the obvious infrastructure limitations of the capital of the Atlantic. But when in October of last year images of Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1, appeared in the press, walking with the mayor of Barranquilla on the boardwalk that borders the Magdalena River, expectations gained strength.

Will the city be able to receive the 320,000 spectators who, on average, visit the twenty cities that today hold a circuit over three days? Despite the fact that it has been said that the refurbishment works at the air terminal are 95% advanced, a couple of weeks ago the Superintendence of Companies reported that the group that heads the management of the airport took advantage of the figure of business reorganization to alleviate the harsh financial situation inherited from the decline in operations during the pandemic. From the mayor’s office they maintain that the airports of Santa Marta, about 100 kilometers away, and Cartagena, about 120 kilometers away, could be added as alternatives to receive tourists.

The first information indicated until recently that the great premiere of the competition would be held in 2024 but, in parallel to the economic slowdown of the country and the capital of the Atlantic, new versions have emerged that the first race would have been postponed to 2026 or 2027. “By that time, the airport works should be completed,” says Efraín Cepeda Tarud, president of the Barranquilla Chamber of Commerce. But the reality of the concessionaire, led by the Valorcón firm, of the Gerlein family, makes it uncertain.

Héctor Carbonell, the director of the northern section of the Colombian Chamber of Infrastructure, recalls that the unfinished works of the airport include the international dock, the so-called sterile corridor -the area between the passenger inspection process and the plane’s entrance-, and the baggage claim area in the domestic terminal. The costs to complete these works amount, according to Carbonell, to about 600,000 million pesos (around 150 million dollars). It is an amount similar to the initial value of the entire contract, of 610,000 million pesos in 2013. And a major brand problem when there is a lawsuit in which the concessionaire demands compensation from the State for 720,000 million pesos, arguing that its finances have been affected by public decisions or external realities that must be assumed by the treasury.

The figure contrasts with the little information that has circulated around the enormous costs of organizing the grand prix. Mayor Pumarejo has argued, without going into details, that the project would not be financed with public resources because it is a “self-sustaining” financial model. A matter that does not seem easy if the estimates of Forbes magazine are taken into account: the contract to hold the Grand Prix of Miami for a decade cost the capital of the state of Florida 966 million dollars.

To the above, according to the same media outlet, is added the payment of an annual fee to Liberty Media that increases year by year throughout the decade of the contract. Forbes calculations suggest that the first year $31.5 million is paid, and the figure escalates to $48.9 in the tenth year. Namely, only for the right to receive the competition, Miami would have paid 396.2 million dollars. This, without counting operating expenses, insurance, utensils or stands, among others. In fact, in Valencia (Spain) the urban circuit that was held between 2008 and 2012 had to be canceled after investments of more than 300 million euros that are still being paid for, and that left urban and environmental effects.

Barranquilla is part of a list of 35 cities, such as London, Hong Kong or Hanoi, that aspire to join the venues of the also known as Great Circus. These include places like Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi. For the Colombian edition, it is known that the first approaches arose in 2019, during the electoral campaign of Pumarejo, a politician close to the Char family of millionaires, businessmen who have also become ubiquitous in the management of the mayor’s office and who lead a powerful emporium. which includes the Olímpica supermarkets, the radio stations of the same name and the Serfinansa bank, among others. At the end of January 2022, the then president Iván Duque publicized the project to bring the circuit: “That seems distant, but the mayor has already been in talks with the Formula 1 team.”

For this, in addition to the unfinished works of an essential airport for a Grand Prix to take place, Barranquilla’s candidacy faces the shortcomings of the integrated transport system and a waning investment momentum that is clearly reflected in the abandonment of the Arena project. del Río, a mammoth entertainment and business tourism district whose costs were estimated at 407 million dollars and which has been frozen. That, in an economy cooling off the post-pandemic rebound, is sharp curveballs before waving the white flag.

