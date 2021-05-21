Fabián Rodríguez Simón participates on May 25, 2019 in a mass in the Cathedral of Buenos Aires. Enrique Garcia Medina

In Argentina there is a figure called “judicial operator”. It is about the person who transfers the pressures or desires of political power to the courts. He is always an obscure figure, known and recognized but not included in the institutional hierarchies. Lawyer Fabián Rodríguez Simón, called by everyone Pepin, was the judicial operator of Mauricio Macri. Now he is on the run in Uruguay, where he has applied for political asylum as the victim of an alleged “persecution.”

The adventures of Pepin It causes discomfort in the macrismo and brings to light, once again, the impudence with which the last tenants of the Casa Rosada, on both sides, have used the judges to achieve their political ends and intimidate their adversaries.

Pepin Rodríguez Simón should appear on June 17 before Judge María Servini to undergo an investigation, that is, the interrogation that is carried out on a suspicious person but who has not yet been accused of any crime. His case, related to alleged illegal activities to ruin the Indalo business group (of Kirchnerist orientation), had been open for two years without precautionary measures of any kind having been adopted. As soon as she learned that the former judicial operator had requested asylum and denounced persecution contrary to human rights, Judge Servini declared him in absentia and on Wednesday asked the Uruguayan authorities to locate him and prevent him from leaving the country.

The fugitive from justice has been a friend of Mauricio Macri since childhood. The former president used Pepin throughout his entire political career, always in delicate roles: to expel the homeless from Buenos Aires when he was head of the city’s government, as a lawyer when the Macri appeared in the “Panama Papers” (a list of alleged evaders prosecutors) and as a “judicial operator” during his presidency.

It was Pepin who organized the stormy transition of power between Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Mauricio Macri, was Pepin who devised the formula to provisionally appoint two members of the Supreme Court by decree without prior parliamentary approval, and it was he who supervised the lawfare or Macri’s judicial war against his predecessor and his collaborators. This does not mean that Kirchnerism did not commit crimes or that Pepín was the first “judicial operator.” Simply, things seem to work like that in Argentina.

Mauricio Macri’s position is now very uncomfortable. “I was surprised, I do not agree but I understand,” said the former president regarding the escape of his friend and collaborator. “There is clearly a persecution towards me, towards my family and towards my former officials,” he added. The situation of the conservative government of Uruguay is also uncomfortable, faced with the Argentine government for the management of Mercosur (Pepin He is also a parliamentarian for Mercosur, the commercial alliance between Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela, with Bolivia in the process of accession) and little eager for additional conflicts with Buenos Aires.

The former president and current vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner described Pepin Rodríguez Simón of “serial squeeze of judges and businessmen” and added: “He had only been summoned to give an investigative statement by a judge and a prosecutor, of whom anything less than they are Kirchnerists can be said. And he asks for political asylum in Uruguay for persecution. They say that we are the ones who seek impunity … “

In conversation from Uruguay, where he has resided since December, with the journalist Carlos Pagni, the former judicial operator explained that he did not have the slightest confidence in Argentine justice. That was picturesque, in the case of the person who had worked in the framing of the judges for Mauricio Macri.

Judge Servini investigates Pepin, a man of diminutive size but, according to his associates, very arrogant, due to a complaint filed by Fabián de Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner in the Indalo Group. De Sousa accused Pepin of committing illegal acts “with the aim of leading to the collapse of the companies that are members of that group for their liquidation and sale at a low price.”

The Indalo Group emerged during the economic “boom” that accompanied part of the Carlos Menem presidency in the 1990s and was consolidated under the presidency of Néstor Kirchner, extending to the media, casinos, oil, transportation and agriculture. . Its founder, Cristóbal López, a supporter of Kirchnerism, was arrested in 2016, shortly after the arrival of Mauricio Macri to the presidency, for an alleged tax evasion of 8,000 million pesos (about 80 million dollars). The arrest was questioned by the fact that the wife of Julián Ercolini, the judge who ordered it, worked as an advisor for the Macri government. The Federal Chamber decided in 2018 to release Cristóbal López. In 2019, experts from the Supreme Court ruled that the Indalo Group’s tax debt amounted to 6,000 million pesos and that its payment in installments had been agreed and regularized with the AFIP (Federal Administration of Public Revenues).

