In recent years, China's automotive industry has grown rapidly, becoming one of the world's leading auto producers. However, the importation of Chinese cars by small Italian dealers, with one-off approvals from Germany, has raised a number of problems and concerns. The “Cirelli case”, for example, it is obvious and even forced the giant BAIC to officially deny that it has no connection or partnership with CMC Srl- Cirelli Motor Company. “We became aware – they explained from the headquarters of the Chinese company – that CMC Srl promoted BAIC products under a different name and without our authorization. We would like to point out that we have not authorized any such activity. We have already communicated to CMC Srl to immediately stop any activity relating to the vehicles produced by BAIC. DR Automobiles Groupe and BAIC INTL want to ensure that consumers and all interested parties are aware of this situation and that their rights and interests are protected.”

Yes, because BAIC instead supports, through the sharing of production platforms, the industrial model set up by the Italian car manufacturer, DR Automobiles. The commercial results that this model generated today place the Italian group as one of the privileged partners of the Chinese automotive industry. It is no coincidence that BAIC itself has chosen DR Automobiles as its sole contact for Europe. And its collaboration with DR Automobiles has been operational since last year, having led to the development of some models such as the EVO 5, recently launched in the EVO range, and the X K2with which the group's new premium brand has just debuted.

But what could be the problems linked to this practice of importing Chinese cars from small dealers and what implications could there be for Italian consumers?

Vehicle quality

One of the main problems of Chinese cars imported by small Italian dealers is the quality of the vehicles themselves. While some Chinese automakers have made great progress in the quality and safety of their vehicles, there are still many lesser-known brands that do not meet international quality standards. This can lead to reliability problems, poor performance and, potentially, risks to the safety of drivers and passengers.

Maintenance and assistance

Another issue is maintenance and after-sales service for imported Chinese cars. Since these cars are often supplied by small Italian dealers, it may be difficult to find spare parts or obtain qualified technical assistance in case of faults or problems. This can cause delays in vehicle repairs and an overall unsatisfactory experience for Chinese car owners.

Single model approvals

The import of Chinese cars with one-off approvals from Germany raises further concerns. One-off approvals are issued for individual vehicles and do not guarantee that the car model has undergone extensive safety testing. This can lead to a lack of compliance with Italian safety regulations and potentially expose drivers to greater risks on the road.

Guarantee and consumer rights

Another important aspect concerns guarantees and consumer rights when it comes to Chinese cars imported by small Italian dealers. Since these cars are often not supported by an official service network, owners may find themselves in one disadvantaged position in the event of breakdowns or problems. Additionally, warranties may be limited or invalid in Italy, leaving consumers with few options for free service or repairs.

Unclear information on the market

There is also another aspect that should not be overlooked. Sometimes these operations are accompanied by communication activities in which they are released unclear information. For example, in the aforementioned “Cirelli Case”, on the company's website and in some interviews it is stated that it is a manufacturer with production plants in Italy and abroad, which carries out a whole series of activities typical of an automotive production process .

Except to turn around after the official warning from Baic last Monday, when in an official note from the same company it is stated that they are importers of foreign cars, which are modified in Italy without changing the name of the original manufacturer.

It goes without saying that all this inevitably generates perplexity among consumers, who actually no longer know what they are looking at.