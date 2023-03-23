However, about 4 months after the launch of ChatGBT, problems began to appear, and in a very sensitive matter.

The American company “Open Eye”, which is developing the robot, confirmed that there was a vulnerability in it that threatened the privacy of users.

She explained that the vulnerability reveals a history of topics that users have raised while using the bot, which is something that should not have happened.

The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, attributed the vulnerability to a source problem with the open source library on which the robot relies.

According to the company, it continued for a short period earlier this week, and it was to reveal the history of users’ “chat” with the bot to other users.

Almatan wrote on Twitter that his company had encountered a major problem with the robot, confirming that the defect had been fixed.

Whatever it was, the occurrence of such a problem with the famous platform, which has more than 100 million users in a few months, raises many questions, especially as it affects the privacy of users.

The bot archives the topics that users request to talk about and returns them to them, in a framework of privacy.

However, since Monday morning, some users have begun to notice that this record shows things different from those they searched for, and it seemed to others, according to technical sites.