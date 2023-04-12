Informing the responsible politicians and civil servants about what is going on in the practical world of the climate transition. This is how Kees Vendrik describes his new task as chairman of the new National Climate Platform.

Financial specialist



Kees Vendrik (1963) was from 1998 to 2010 member of the House of Representatives for Green Left. He was the financial specialist within the group. From 2011 he was a member of the Board of the Court of Audit. As of 2017, he worked as chief economist Triodos Bank. From 2019 to September 2022 he was also a member of the First room. Vendrick is political scientist and studied in Nijmegen and at the University of Amsterdam.

In this capacity, the former GroenLinks politician recently invited a number of sustainable farmers. “We asked what government policy they need. We have sent the answers to this, and a description of their revenue models, to his ministry in consultation with the minister, in the hope that this will be cashed in.”

For Vendrik and a dozen employees, it was one of more than a hundred agreements that have been made with social organizations and companies since November. Those conversations led to the first report to climate minister Jetten, which will be published on Wednesday. Four are published each year. “The cabinet wants better contact with the practical side of the transition. We look at what is going well and what can be improved. Our first advice: give more space to the transition ‘from the bottom up’, be clear about the direction and make justice part of the policy.”

Offering perspective requires political courage. But can you therefore ask if it is unclear whether the cabinet will make it to the end of the month?

Vendrik says he is “like many others” very concerned about the climate. “It is really not yet a foregone conclusion whether our generation will succeed in turning its head in the next ten, fifteen years. I think it is our solemn duty to try.”

Unlike his predecessor Ed Nijpels, Vendrik does not have to deal with the implementation of the climate agreement, which will lead to a substantial reduction in CO 2 emissions should lead. “It is absolutely right that Minister Jetten takes the lead in climate policy. Now you see that the coalition agreement clearly states what needs to be done [zoals minimaal 55 procent CO 2 -reductie in 2030]. That’s good to see. It remains that this cabinet will also fail to achieve its own goals for 2030.”

Political courage

So more needs to be done, Jetten also knows. “My plea is: be clear about that, don’t delay and come up with extra policy now. And offer perspective. Almost all the people I’ve spoken to need that, whether they call it a vision, a direction, or a dot on the horizon.”

That takes political courage, says Vendrik. But can you ask for courage if it is unclear whether the divided cabinet will make it to the end of the month? “For political reviews you have to be in The Hague, I won’t venture there. I look at where the transition is now and try to make clear what citizens and companies need.”

He says he has been touched by the many social initiatives in the field of climate. “That is so many more than five years ago, when I committed to the climate agreement. There are so many people who go against the polarization, against the negative atmosphere in the debate, with local initiatives. Give those people more room in the regulations and, if necessary, some subsidy. For example, to call in an energy expert who can help a group of residents further with a joint heating network or with the generation of clean energy.”

See the current nitrogen crisis and see what happens if you push away “the necessary climate transition”.

According to Vendrik, many initiatives also come from the bottom up in the agricultural world. “See if you can lease land to sustainable farmers at a discount with the help of the nitrogen fund. Or subsidize the cultivation of crops that produce a lot of CO 2 to withdraw. We have a lot of money left over for the hard side of the transition, and that’s all fine too. Tons of money are going to nuclear energy, to hydrogen. And I understand that, but also see if you can support social initiatives with small nudges.”

Hell job

Whether it concerns the action group Grandparents for the Climate or people at large companies who are “trying to reinvent entire business processes”, Vendrik takes courage from it. He calls it “nice” if policymakers and civil servants can also draw inspiration from it. “I find it an encouraging picture, although the overall picture is extremely gloomy. The climate crisis has not been averted at all and the approach is a hell of a job.”

According to Vendrik, the current nitrogen crisis shows what happens if you push away “the necessary climate transition”. “Then you all drive up against a wall. It costs a lot of money and leads to extra polarization. And the problems will come back three times as hard in a few years.”