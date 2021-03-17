If your zodiac sign predicts you a bad day, do not worry, consult another newspaper or open another digital page until you find the one that offers you the best auspices. The same thing usually happens with politics, and very particularly in moments as passionately rabid as the one we live in Mexico. Most of the press, radio and television offer categorical data every morning on the presumed catastrophe to which the country is headed led by Andrés Manuel López Obrador. For their part, for those who do not find such omens acceptable, it is enough to consult the other press or social networks conducive to Q4 to shield themselves with the daily description that the president makes of the way in which he is saving the country from moral bankruptcy. where they left it for us. The two versions have plenty of data to support their arguments and adjectives to discount those of the opposites.

