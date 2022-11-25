Sunken by the criticisms of the launch, which later turned out to be a record, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet travels but may not mature precisely due to its success.

For a few days, close to the launch, it was easy to fire on the Red Cross. After all, this is an exercise that Pokémon fans, who have “hated” Pokémon for as long as they can remember, do very well. The tacky technical and performance problems, as well as the objective endemic limitations of Game Freak’s approach to design and programming – on which the three releases in one year weigh, a theme on which it is worth Nintendo, in compliance with its very high standards of quality, express yourself – they have made it an all too easy target.

Over the hours and days, however, the criticisms have silenced, and – apart from the legitimate teasing and artfully exploited glitches – those same fans and even those who had approached it with great skepticism have disappeared. Why, if this pair of games is as bad as it gets shouted at, is everyone playing it non-stop? The answer is simple: once again, with all its self-evident limitations, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet work. And realizing this, as the Pokédex filled up with little monsters and the Nintendo Switches of half the world worked overtime, might not be the best news for the series.

The troubles of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet —

Taking a step back, it is undeniable that the problems of this game are many, even if perhaps they are not exactly the ones that ended up in the spotlight. The on and off level scaling – works with Nemi’s pre-gyms “checks” but not with gym leaders and creatures – annihilates any sense of challenge in the game for a very large part, nullifying the memorability of an in any case inspired cast and of Teracrystallization, which does not it is practically useless, given the ease with which all the tests are passed. A historical defect of the series, that of the inadequate level of challenge, which has not been resolved here and which, being so evident, cannot fail to be the result of a precise design choice by the developer.

The open world is a dream – a whole territory to explore full of Pokémon to catch, as a child we would have sold one or both parents for something like this. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet it is still splendid, but it is a step backwards compared to Arceus which, paradoxically, was not open world, but had approached the gameplay with a scheme of main and side missions from a true RPG that made its map seem more rich.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is content to fill the world with a few very sporadic towers (which, for heaven’s sake, that’s okay: the so-called map games frequently criticize the recycled activities and, coincidentally, the towers themselves), the traditional hub cities, all the Pokémon to capture, and to pass off what in a Ubisoft open world would be nothing more than free activities, not even real side quests, for main missions – although one is well written, the other scenographic and intriguing, as a game and as mythology.

And yet it moves… –

These are the main concerns we had facing Game Freak’s new adventure, and probably the range could be easily expanded if we went even further into the details, but having said that… Why are we all still here? Entering each new area, we find ourselves wasting hours and hours before going to a gym to carry out our main quest, rediscovering ourselves to find and capture new Pokémon, modify the team accordingly or altering it with some weaker graft so as not to send ko the “prey” scattered around the map.

With the desire to always go forward in the main quest to discover new places, capture new creatures and win new medals – it is exactly the Pokemon fantasy glorified by the advent of 3D in the video game series (albeit with the visual quality of a 3DS) and by the new the open world has arrived which, with all its limitations of the case, focuses on the crossing making it a pleasant challenge with the seabed and an exotic journey that – between views, trinkets to collect in every nook and cranny, hub, Raid Teracristal and Pokémon Tera – has not never bored. It is something that the billionaire Japanese brand has always done brilliantly, and at the same time a “loop” on which it recently seems to have settled with what appears to some to be laziness (to others more lucid, assembly-line logic).

Want is power, but do you want? —

Once the amazement and discouragement have been overcome, there are still some sums to draw, and when we draw them we are mirrored happy in the experience we have lived. It’s the big problem with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is that Pokémon always find a way to work, and they did it this time too. The revelation that, after all, Scarlatto and Violetto successfully entertain could mean that, as has already happened in the more or less recent past, the drive for improvements in terms of technique and playful dynamics dies down within a few weeks, a once you have counted the millions of copies sold and the days until the next chapter – why change, in the end, if all goes well? If all, in the end, we will be back on time?

On the other hand, when it comes to such (always debatable: we are a country of trainers, Pokémon too, and each one has its own magic formula…) “improvements”, it is always the case to keep in mind the gap between the market which the brand seems to want to address – denied by the demographic data of Nintendo, according to which the over 20 range would be the most penetrated – and what it actually reaches, which is in one fell swoop the cause of the initial reception, of the discrepancies between sales and public opinion, and why some things may never really change.

Pokémon, the right base —

Suggestions for the future abound, therefore, starting with the recovery of the Arceus quests, perhaps (and here we are really dreams are wishes) sprung up by the fetch element – and, by exploiting only a handful of them, the situation would already be substantially different . If nothing else, between the fire and the flames of the exit, between the eternal dissatisfactions and I told you at least half-disproved, the impression is that a good foundation has been laid with the last couple of iterations, and that we have never been so close to immortalizing the Pokémon fantasy we dreamed of as children in a video game. Now the last step is missing and, as we saw on the tormented day one, that is always the most difficult.