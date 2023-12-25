One day, when I was in my twenties, I boarded a plane in NY and flew to the other side of the world. It was dark when I arrived in Bali, but when I woke up the next day, a young man with a beautiful smile brought me a fresh mango and tea to enjoy on the terrace of my bungalow.

Around me, playing among flowers, were little girls with the faces of angels. In a matter of hours, as if by magic, the mid-winter gloom had transformed into tropical sunshine.

I had been paying $2 a night for my cabin with a golden beach 45 seconds away, down a path shaded by palm trees.

I decided I was in paradise. But as night fell, I began to hear the boisterous, dissonant sound of gamelan orchestras, chilling, all around me.

I saw boys with beautiful smiles stabbing each other with daggers in a ritual dance that represents a legendary battle between black and white magic.

The little girls with angel-like faces performed their dances immersed in a trance. Paradise, I remembered, is where knowing too much is death.

On the dusty streets there were masks for sale, in front of dusty shacks. Smiling gods and demons and mythical birds stared at me so intently that I quickened my pace.

I came across an owl mask, red, yellow and green, which looked like the ideal item to bring home, a harmless souvenir from the enchanted island.

As soon as I got back to my apartment in NY, I hung the mask on the wall — and within seconds, I had to take it down and put it away where I would never see it again.

The object had a power that reminded me that I was far from understanding the energy-charged forces around me on the island.

Even what looked like a child's toy was, in effect, a “Do Not Enter” sign.

As a constant traveler for 49 years, I sometimes feel like I've been zigzagging from one “paradise” to another. From Tahiti to Tibet and from the Seychelles to Antarctica, I have found tourist posters conspiring with travelers' hopes to present every place as a kind of Eden.

However, it is often our own ideas of paradise that intensify divisions.

In Sri Lanka, I noticed that the island was so often believed to be Arcadia—the Arabs saw it as “a site adjacent to the Garden of Eden” and an Italian papal envoy announced that the waters of paradise might be there—that Portuguese, Dutch, British and millions of tourists have rushed to keep a piece of it.

In Jerusalem, like many visitors, I have been clearly reminded that the City of Faith has always been a City of Conflict. Not only between the three great monotheisms whose sacred sites are located just a few hundred meters from each other, but within each of those religions.

I am not Muslim, Christian or Jewish, but I have rarely come across a more moving and magnetic site. I always find myself drawn, regardless of my plans, back to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

However, inside that soul-shaking building, where Christ is said to have been buried, the six Christian orders that share the space attack each other with brooms if one of them even sets foot on another's territory.

In Kashmir, I had sat on a houseboat in the sun—with nothing to be heard but the sound of alcedin wings on a lotus pond—while residents in small boats rowed quickly, offering aromatic spices and small wooden boxes. exquisitely carved.

I really was in paradise—as long as I forgot that, just a few minutes across the water, checkpoints and military camps spoke for the more than half a million soldiers trying to keep the peace in a fiercely contested territory that India and Pakistan hold. more than 70 years of claiming.

In Ladakh, the kind of pristine Himalayan region that might have inspired the notion of Shangri-La, I discovered a peace and beauty greater than I could have dreamed of—along with local kids who reminded me that true paradise was that place called California.

One day I was standing amid floating bodies and the incessant roar of the Ganges River in Varanasi, the holy city of Hinduism. Flames both to the north and south reduced corpses to ashes day and night.

The narrow paths behind me were almost impassable with families rushing to deliver the bodies to water or fire. The holy waters that worshipers gratefully drank contained hundreds of times the maximum level of coliform bacteria that the World Health Organization considers safe to drink.

As I probed the chaos, I heard someone call my name. He was an American monk I knew who would soon be appointed by the Dalai Lama as abbot of a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in southern India.

When I turned to greet him, I noticed that he could barely contain his delight.

“Isn't it glorious?” I remember him saying. Here is the entire human spectacle: vital, human and irreducible. Our entire paradise, our only hopes, had to be discovered here, in the midst of real life—and in the face of death.

Glorious? Well, it might take me a while to reach that level of clairvoyance. But, I was beginning to see, if paradise is somewhere, it couldn't be anywhere else but where I was.

Pico Iyer is the author of “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise.” Comments to [email protected].

