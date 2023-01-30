Vladimir Putin is doubling down on the war in Ukraine. Far from signaling a greater openness to peace talks, earlier this month he appointed a new commander in hopes of reversing his battlefield fortunes. But what explains their persistence? This question continues to baffle some Western observers. Some analysts claimed that the invasion was about “balance-of-power politics”. Others focused strictly on territorial conquest. But in fact, Putin’s ferocity and willingness to forge ahead despite the immense costs of the war indicate the true nature of the conflict; he sees this as an existential challenge to the world order the West has built. For him, this is a war of ideas.

Canadian political scientist Michael Millerman is a Westerner who has explored these ideas. In the latest issue of the magazine First Thingshe published aexplanation” by the Russian intellectual Alexander Dugin, one of the main proposers of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which in recent months has been a vocal advocate of waging a “total war” — potentially including nuclear exchanges — to win at “clash of civilizations” with the West.

Millerman insists that Dugin’s ideology is “compatible with Putinism, but (…) not reducible to it”. He prefers that readers consider Dugin “the main philosophical mentor of an ideologically coherent alternative to Western political modernity”. Unfortunately, however, Millerman and other western admirers of Dugin make the same mistake as Dugin himself: they underestimate the philosophical value of the American regime and overestimate the “philosophical coherence” of their own position. Conservatives who believe in American exceptionalism should take Duginism seriously only as a threat to ordered liberty and look to better political theorists for guidance.

Millerman begins his essay by praising the creativity of Dugin’s political theory. “From my first meeting with Dugin,” he writes, “I have been grateful for the freedom to think about the West’s political future outside the confining framework of the three political theories that claim to be our only options.” In ‘The Fourth Political Theory‘ [A Quarta Teoria Política]which Millerman translated into English, Dugin argues that the 20th century was defined by the battle between three major ideologies or political theories:

Liberalism the ideology of individualism arising from the Enlightenment, represented by Western Europe and the United States;

the ideology of individualism arising from the Enlightenment, represented by Western Europe and the United States; The communism , the Marxist critique of class structures, the capitalist economy and bourgeois values, represented by the Soviet Union; and

, the Marxist critique of class structures, the capitalist economy and bourgeois values, represented by the Soviet Union; and Fascisma “traditionalist” reaction to both liberalism and communism that asserts the primacy of the state, represented by Hitler’s Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, and Franco’s Spain.

Dugin believes – in an almost Hegelian sense – that the history of the 20th century is the history of these three conflicting ideologies. By surviving the Soviet Union, Dugin argues, the US and its allies made liberalism the hegemonic ideology of the world. He proposes that a “Fourth Political Theory”, a combination of communism and fascism that he sometimes called national-bolshevism, should arise to combat liberalism. Russia, in his opinion, should adopt this theory and become an “existential empire”, dedicated to overthrowing the liberal world order and replacing it with multipolar chaos.

The first problem with Dugin’s “Fourth Political Theory”, from a philosophical point of view, is its intense relativism. For Dugin, truth is culturally conditioned, dependent (to quote Millerman’s summary) on ‘the native authentic existence of a people’s foremost figures, its philosophers and poets’. Dugin regards mutable experience, not eternal principle, as the arbiter of truth.

Leo Strauss—a Western political thinker whom Millerman claims to admire—understood the dangers of this kind of relativism. In his major work ‘Natural Law and History’, Strauss criticized what he called “historicism”, the notion that principles of justice depend on historical circumstances. For Strauss, philosophy is the search for truth—the search for the very universal principles that Dugin rejects.

In many ways, the framework of four political theories that Millerman praises Dugin for inventing is simply a reform of the historicist approaches that Strauss so devastatingly criticized. Millerman even admits that “the culture-specific reflection we find in Dugin sounds a bit like leftist postmodernism, which sometimes advocates multiple and relativistic forms of knowledge.” But he tries to argue that Dugin’s postmodernism is more “rooted” than its left-wing counterparts.

Millerman writes that he is particularly drawn to Dugin’s treatment of “the uniqueness of Russian thought.” But he does not fully address the uniqueness of American thought. He simply lumps the US regime into the broad category of “liberalism” rather than exploring what makes American political thinking exceptional. The Founding Patrons intended to build a different and better kind of government than any that had ever existed. However, Millerman seems little interested in what makes the American political system unique.

The only real attention Millerman gives to the US Foundation is a few brief sentences about C. Bradley Thompson’s book ‘America’s Revolutionary Mind’ [A Mente Revolucionária Americana]. These phrases make reference to Thompson’s belief – shared by most conservatives – that in the 20th century the United States moved away from the philosophical principles of the Founding and that the great task of the 21st century is to restore these principles to their rightful place at the center of culture. american politics.

But immediately afterwards, Millerman quotes Nazi philosopher Martin Heidegger’s assertion that “America, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, the three great powers, despite their differences, were ‘metaphysically the same’, all technological companies uprooted from the soil of genuine philosophy and poetry.” Dugin, Millerman says, “applies this insight to his theory of global multipolarity, which asserts a plurality of civilizational spaces, interpreting civilizations in terms of their greatest souls, those who awaken and guide the dasein of the people, the concrete expressions of their public life.” It seems that Millerman simply wants to bypass the universalist principles of the American Founding Fathers and go straight to the subjective concept of the “genius” of a population that Dugin places at the center of political inquiry.

Strauss would have considered Dugin’s—and Millerman’s—arguments historicist nonsense.

In the introduction to ‘Natural Law and History’, Strauss commends the American Foundation for its dedication to a universal principle of justice. He cites the self-evident truths of the Declaration of Independence and, echoing Lincoln’s rhetoric at Gettysburg, asserts that “the nation dedicated to this proposition has now become, no doubt in part as a consequence of this dedication, the most powerful and prosperous in the world.” . In other words, for Strauss and many of his followers, America’s greatness is rooted in the Founders’ theory of natural law. In this light, the American regime appears to be the most philosophical of all.

The ideas of human dignity that animated the founding of America are worlds apart from the ideological radicalism of the French Revolution or the stuffy materialism of Davos class liberalism. But neither Dugin nor Millerman seem to understand that the Founders’ theory of equality is what makes America great. They do not recognize the universal validity of the Foundation’s conception of justice. In Dugin’s case, this leads him to support the terrible invasion of Ukraine. In Millerman’s case, this leads him to downplay Dugin’s support for this unjust war.

At one point in his essay on First Things, Millerman commends Dugin for waking him up to the ways in which liberalism is anti-human. “The most important task for those who wish to preserve a humane way of life is to preserve the possibility of human freedom as such,” writes Millerman. “This task requires resisting the forces that are destroying the human being himself, who is enmeshed in shared bonds and collective structures.”

Certainly “preserving the possibility of human freedom as such” is a goal that conservatives can support. But we must be clear about one thing: it is the Ukrainians, not the Russian aggressors that Dugin supports, who are fighting in the service of that goal in Ukraine.

Putin has not waged his genocidal and unnecessary war in the name of a “humane way of life” – he is fighting for raw power and has been utterly indifferent to whom he hurts in his pursuit. Just this month, a Russian missile strike in Dnipro killed at least 40 Ukrainian civilians. Since the start of the current invasion, Ukrainian authorities estimate that more than 9,000 civilians, including around 500 children, have been killed by Russian forces. Not to mention the millions of civilians who were displaced and the tens of thousands who died on the battlefield on both sides.

Millerman says that, for Dugin, freedom “means more than the freedom to choose among available options in the context of a liberal political society. It must also mean the freedom to choose something other than a liberal political society.” But the invasion that Dugin supports is not giving Ukrainians that choice.

Putin fights for ruthless tyranny, while Zelensky and the brave Ukrainians are motivated by the same ideals that inspired the Declaration of Independence. Its patriotism is not the vapid liberalism of the European Union or Davos-style globalism; it is patriotism that moved American heroes at Bunker Hill, Gettysburg and Iwo Jima.

The Declaration of Independence ties the struggle for individual rights to human nature. The Founders believed in limited government because they believed “all men are created equal”. George Washington and John Adams were not fighting to abolish the human; they were fighting in the name of God-given human dignity.

American conservatives must be grateful to Millerman for the work he has done in translating and explaining Dugin’s work. As Dugin is one of the main advocates of the war in Ukraine, understanding his thinking is key to devising a strategy to defeat the Russian invasion and discredit its ideological origins. But as we stare into the abyss, Americans must be very aware that the abyss is staring back at us.

Michael Lucchese is a communications consultant, a former employee of US Senator Ben Sasse and a graduate of Hillsdale College.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.