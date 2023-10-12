Political scientist Konkov: the United States has difficulties in supplying weapons to Ukraine and Israel

The United States has the potential to supply weapons to both Ukraine and Israel at the same time, but today there are certain difficulties in the US Congress that directly affect the sending of weapons. Alexander Konkov, candidate of political sciences, associate professor of the department of political analysis at the Faculty of Public Administration of Lomonosov Moscow State University, spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“The catch is that America is experiencing another shutdown – a suspension of government work. Due to the excessively increased volumes of the national debt, the country does not have the opportunity to give more than it spends without the appropriate permission from Congress. And there are problems in Congress now because there is no speaker in the lower house, the House of Representatives,” said the political scientist.

See also They evacuate the barge in which the United Kingdom houses asylum seekers On the one hand, there are political issues that are associated with the uncertainty of US goals in Ukraine and Israel. On the other hand, there is a technical issue related to the need to first resolve internal political issues Alexander Konkovpolitical scientist

“The following situation turns out: the United States has a sufficient number of opportunities, but how feasible they are in the current conditions is unclear. This is something that needs to be monitored,” concluded Konkov.

Previously, the White House and the US Congress wanted to link the provision of financial assistance to Israel and Ukraine within one bill. The proposal drew criticism from Republican congressmen who were skeptical about pooling aid to the countries.