The three body problems, the most important work of Cixin Liu —the winner of the Nova Prize—, will have an adaptation for the first time in anime of his hard science fiction novel.

It should be noted that the great work of Cixin Liu has adaptations in different formats. She has some movies and series, among these, there is a very important project: a film that was announced for 2023. The production will be in charge of David Benioff and DB Weiss —producers of Game of Thrones—. This adaptation of The three body problems will be exclusive to Netflix – but it is not an anime format -.

There is also a serialized podcast of the work that came out in 2021 and The launch of the animation project is scheduled for the end of 2022.

It is enough to see the trailer to realize that the animation is amazing, this coupled with Liu’s disconcerting and illuminating narrative could bring a good product, we will have to wait a little longer to see it.

We recommend: The best Sci-Fi series that you can watch in streaming

when will the anime come out The three body problemyes?

Source: The Three-Body Universe

It will be released on December 3 on the Chinese platform Bilibili. It is developed by CG studio YHTK Entertainment in association with The Three-Body Universe—which is a studio built for the special purpose of managing the franchise.

However, there is still no date for when it will arrive on Netflix – which has dominance of other films based on the work of Cixin Liu.

The history of the work

It was released in 2008 as a stand-alone book, but was serialized by Science Fiction World in 2006.

The three body problems is the first in Liu’s hard-core Sci-Fi series, which is titled The memory of Earth’s past —here humanity manages to establish contact with an alien race and prepares to “welcome” them—.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.